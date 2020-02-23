4 hints WWE dropped on SmackDown before Super ShowDown (21 February 2020)

Goldberg speared 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt on SmackDown ahead of their Championship match

It was the final episode of SmackDown before heading to Saudi Arabia next week. Well, the show didn't fail to hype Super ShowDown, as SmackDown produced an exciting episode this week with a few good matches.

The show started with an Eight-Man Tag Team match. The Usos and The New Day stood tall by beating John Morrison, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode.

Naomi punched her ticket for Super ShowDown, beating Carmella in a hard-fought battle. Braun Strowman and Elias teamed up to defeat the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Daniel Bryan defeated Heath Slater for the second time in two weeks. Goldberg was present in the arena this week, and he had an intense face-off with The Fiend.

In this article, we take a look at four hints WWE dropped on SmackDown this week.

#4 Sonya Deville could have a huge role in Mandy Rose and Otis' storyline

Mandy Rose, broke the heart of the Heavy Machinery member who was supposed to go on a date with him on Valentine's Day. Instead, she ended up going on a date with Dolph Ziggler, which wasn't taken well by Otis.

Otis was late for the date, which allowed Ziggler to take his spot. Otis' tag team partner Tucker met Mandy Rose in the backstage area this week. Tucker explained to Rose how heartbroken Otis was after the incident last week. However, Sonya Deville dropped a hint by favoring Ziggler and dissing Otis.

It was unclear who sent Ziggler to replace Otis last week. Could it be Sonya Deville? Watching the segment on SmackDown this week, it is certainly possible. Deville might refrain Rose from dating Otis, which could break Fire and Desire in the future.

