4 huge "trades" that can be made despite 2024 WWE Draft: Dominant factions, Megastars & more

The 2024 WWE Draft came and went with minimal changes to RAW and SmackDown. A recent report from WrestleVotes, however, mentions that a few trades could take place before rosters lock on Monday, May 6.

RAW kept CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre. Bron Breakker, The Final Testament, and The LWO were among the notable names moved from SmackDown. Nia Jax went to SmackDown, while Damage CTRL shifted over to RAW in the WWE Draft.

SmackDown also kept Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and champion Bayley. Since Bayley and Belair have been involved with Damage CTRL for three years, it wouldn't make sense to trade either to RAW.

The next four trades involving top superstars could be made before the rosters are official next week. Any agreements between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce would probably exclude the top champions of each brand.

#4. The Awesome Truth traded to SmackDown for A-Town Down Under

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory disrespected Nick Aldis and Triple H during the title reveal ceremony. Aldis probably doesn't want to deal with the WWE Tag Team Champions since he now has to worry about Chelsea Green after the WWE Draft.

The Awesome Truth is basically interchangeable on any brand due to its longevity in WWE. The duos can change brands, allowing the Creeds, LWO, the New Day, and other face teams a shot at tag team gold.

Pretty Deadly or a heel version of DIY could then eventually dethrone The Miz and Truth after the WWE Draft. The comedy alone between Pretty Deadly and Awesome Truth is worth a trade.

#3. The Judgment Day and The Bloodline should switch brands

Tensions are rising within The Judgment Day.

For the last two years, The Judgment Day has claimed to rule RAW, while The Bloodline has done so on SmackDown. Both groups have new dynamics, with Roman Reigns absent and Solo Sikoa in charge of the group.

Damian Priest is now the World Heavyweight Champion and has claimed he doesn't need The Judgment Day anymore. They seemed to cozy up to Logan Paul on Night 2 of the WWE Draft, entering the arena with him and Patrick Mahomes.

A trade of the two groups as they sit would accomplish a few things. It moves the Bloodline away from Cody Rhodes and does the same with Priest and The Judgment Day. Everyone except for Finn Balor seems to be done with the once-dominant group. It would also allow Jey Uso to cross paths with Solo Sikoa.

#2. Imperium for Randy Orton

The Legend Killer returned to action at Survivor Series: WarGames last November.

While Imperium is technically two people and Randy Orton is only one star, the math works out differently. The Viper is a 14-time World Champion and is considered to be one of the greatest of all time.

He's been in WWE for more than 20 years, and his name carries a lot of weight. Gunther is heading toward being a future Hall-of-Famer but is at the beginning of that journey. Kaiser is still by his side and has the potential to be greater.

Orton moving to RAW isn't earth-shattering due to his constant switching of brands throughout his career. What it does do is give Priest another face challenger and move Gunther to SmackDown for the eventual dream match with Cody Rhodes.

#1. LA Knight and Drew McIntyre should have changed brands in the WWE Draft

One of the strangest non-moves of the WWE Draft was LA Knight staying on SmackDown with Cody Rhodes. They are two of the top faces in the company. While they could still fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Knight needs to capture gold this year.

He could win Money in the Bank or be traded to RAW. On RAW, Knight could dethrone Damian Priest at SummerSlam. Going to SmackDown would be Drew McIntyre. He was picked in the third round of the WWE Draft and was understandably upset.

When CM Punk is finally cleared, the two stars could have a crossover feud due to the hatred they share. It would blur the lines in the New Era after the Draft since rosters will be locked. The Scottish Warrior can go after Cody Rhodes and feud with Carmelo Hayes.

