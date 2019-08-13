4 botches and mistakes you missed this week on Monday Night Raw (August 12th, 2019)

There were a number of stand out botches this week on Raw

It's been a long weekend for wrestling fans who have already endured three back to back nights of WWE entertainment live from Toronto, and now have SmackDown to look forward to tonight as well.

WWE has already pushed forward more than eleven hours of wrestling over this past weekend and the tired legs were definitely showing this week on Raw. It was a show that saw a number of interesting returns including Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks and Robert Roode, but it's also a show that will be remembered for some impressive botches throughout.

The road to Clash of Champions has well and truly begun, but if last night is anything to go by, WWE needs to allow some of their stars to take a break before they suffer burn out.

#4 Dolph Ziggler's hit and miss

Dolph Ziggler just isn't having any luck at present

Dolph Ziggler had a scheduled match against The Miz this week on Raw, less than 24 hours after he was completely dominated by Goldberg when he received three spears and a Jackhammer. Ziggler refused to stay down at SummerSlam and was still feeling the effects of his beating last night on Raw, which is why he tried to get out of the match against The Miz.

Ziggler unleashed an attack on The A-Lister after stating that he wasn't medically cleared to compete, but somehow despite Miz being in the corner of the ring, Ziggler managed to completely miss him and kick the rope instead.

The match then finally got underway with Ziggler uncharacteristically wrestling in jeans, which could be why he was forced to tap to the Figure Four, before Miz returned to the ring and hit a Skull Crushing Finale to send a message to The Showoff, who's career has hit quite the brick wall as of late.

