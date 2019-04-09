4 Incredible Returns or Debuts that took place on Raw after WrestleMania

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

There were a number of returns and debuts on the post-WrestleMania Monday Night Raw!

The Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania is always one of WWE's biggest and wildest events with the company pulling out all manner of shocks and surprises in order to begin new storylines and freshen things up after 'The Showcase of Immortals'.

some of the biggest things we were treated to was a WWE and Universal Title unification match between Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins, an impromptu Intercontinental Match, a Raw Tag-Team Title match and the in-ring return of Alexa Bliss.

But that wasn't all! Not by a longshot! We were also treated to a large number of WWE Superstar returns and even some main roster debuts. But which familiar faces made their presence on Raw known yet again? And which new faces have we been introduced to?

Here are all of the big post-WrestleMania Raw debuts and returns!

#4. Lars Sullivan

'The Freak' Lars Sullivan is here!

Lars Sullivan was one of the standout stars of NXT with his uniquely grotesque look and imposing size, meaning it was certainly no surprise that he was earmarked for a main roster callup, signposted by vignettes that aired on Monday Night Raw.

However, Sullivan's main roster callup was postponed as the Superstar allegedly suffered from real-life panic attacks and as a result had to take some time away from WWE that ended up cancelling the future booking plans WWE had for him at WrestleMania.

With that in mind, no-one would have expected him to actually appear on Monday Night Raw the night after WrestleMania and attack 'Olympic Gold Medalist' Kurt Angle in what might be his last appearance for WWE. But that's exactly what happened.

One thing's for certain, Lars Sullivan is certain to be a dominant force on the Raw brand!

