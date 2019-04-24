4 Interesting scenarios that could happen if CM Punk rejoins WWE again

The social media is buzzing with the news of CM Punk returning to pro wrestling as a masked man at MKE Wrestling's "The Last Knight" event. Various reports and backstage details are all pointing that the man under the mask was actually CM Punk. If that is true, then it is safe to say that CM Punk is the biggest free agent of pro wrestling. There are also some rumors that he had appeared as a masked man at multiple Indie wrestling events in the past.

In case CM Punk finally makes up his mind to come back to pro wrestling for one last run, there are various interesting possibilities fathomable. After his humiliating loss to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 and Dana White almost pointing that CM Punk's career at UFC is done for good, pro wrestling is the way to go for CM Punk. He could either join AEW or rejoin WWE.

The chances of joining AEW are high as CM Punk is not in good terms with WWE. But we have seen some Superstars who were unhappy with WWE, they eventually came back for one last run in the company such as Goldberg. WWE also needs someone like CM Punk to revive their TV ratings in the absence of John Cena and Brock Lesnar. In case CM Punk rejoins WWE, the following things are likely to happen.

#4 CM Punk vs Triple H

The Reignition Of The Real Life Beef

The major part of CM Punk's last run was around Triple H as an authority figure. He dropped several pipe bombs on Triple H, and it was quite clear that they had real-life beef. WWE has been quite clever to turn these real-life beef into storylines and set up matches around them.

As Vince is nowhere close to wrestling with CM Punk if he returns, Triple H is the perfect person to take on CM Punk. The buildup is going to be explosive as Triple H has been fire on the mic of late and CM Punk has his usual pipe bombs.

