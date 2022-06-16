4 John Cena matches WWE should look to revisit

On June 27, 2022, John Cena will return for the first time since SummerSlam last August.

The Leader of the Cenation has consistently entertained and captivated live audiences over the previous two decades. As part of a show of respect to Cena, WWE has dedicated the month of June to celebrating his greatest moments.

While his WWE career may be winding down and his Hollywood career taking off, there are several matches and rivalries that the Champ should engage in before hanging up his boots.

In this listicle, we'll explore four such potential rivalries that WWE should look to revisit.

#4. John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE gave away the first encounter between the Franchise Player and Shinsuke Nakamura on a random episode of Smackdown in the summer of 2017. After a short battle, Nakamura came out with the win.

It was a little short-sighted to give away such a top-caliber dream match on weekly television. The encounter was kept short and had virtually zero build or hype. Given that there was nothing particularly memorable about it, Cena vs. Nakamura was quickly forgotten.

However, WWE should look to book John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura again to rectify some of their previous mistakes. Unlike their previous affair, this one should have a proper build which garners intrigue and interest from the fanbase.

It should also be given more time and booked for a high-profile premium live event, providing the two stars with the motivation to put on an enjoyable match.

#3. John Cena vs. Edge

The Ultimate Opportunist and The Face That Runs The Place had one of the most memorable rivalries during their prime. Edge and Cena have torn each other apart in all sorts of encounters, from a TLC match at Unforgiven 2007 to the Last Man Standing Match at Backlash 2009.

The two veterans shared undeniable chemistry in the ring, and their matches were incredible. However, the Rated-R Superstar had to retire in 2011, closing the door on future rematches between Cena and Edge.

Now that the Hall of Famer has returned to in-ring competition in peak physical condition, it would be worthwhile for him to square off against Cena one last time.

#2. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena's last high-profile match saw him lose clean (a rare sight) to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match. While the two titans had clashed before, their encounter in the main event of SummerSlam 2021 was a passing-of-the-torch moment that solidified Reigns as the top dog.

The Tribal Chief and the Champ are not close friends, and their relationship is far from cordial. Their past encounters have also shown that the two can put on some stellar matches. Moreover, Cena will probably have his eyes on the WWE and Universal Championships on Reigns' shoulders.

All of these indications herald another mega showdown between Cena and Reigns somewhere down the line, which is always an intriguing prospect.

#1. John Cena vs. Randy Orton

John Cena @JohnCena For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO! 🥃 For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO! 🥃

The Viper and the Leader of the Cenation were two cornerstones of their generation, and they carried WWE on their shoulders for almost a decade. Their profoundly personal rivalry dominated many storylines throughout the 2000s and 2010s.

While another match between Cena and Randy Orton would not be a new sight, it could prove an excellent idea. First and foremost, they bring the best out of each other. Their programs were highly engaging, and the animosity between the two rivals felt natural, even though they were real-life friends.

Furthermore, in early 2017, the Legend Killer expressed his desire to face the 16-time World Champion in a high-profile match again, and he felt that fans wanted the same. Therefore, WWE does have sufficient ground to turn to another high-stakes bout between Cena and Orton.

