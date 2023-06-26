4 last-minute changes WWE can make to Money in the Bank 2023 on RAW

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW serves as the go-home show for Money in the Bank 2023, adding to the anticipation for the event.

During the previous episode of the red brand, the company made several announcements regarding changes for the upcoming Premium Live Event. One of the surprises was the inclusion of Logan Paul as a participant in the MITB ladder match.

With just a week remaining until the blockbuster show, there is always the possibility of last-minute changes that the Stamford-based promotion can implement to enhance the Money in the Bank event.

With that being said, let's explore the four last-minute changes that the company can make to Money in the Bank 2023 from RAW.

#4. Intercontinental Championship match added to MITB 2023

Gunther attacked Riddle last week on WWE RAW

In the past few weeks, a noticeable feud has been brewing between Imperium and Matt Riddle. This tension escalated when The Ring General attacked the Original Bro following Riddle's victory over Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match on RAW.

With Money in the Bank just a week away, it would not be surprising if the company decides to intensify the feud by adding an Intercontinental Championship match to the card. This would provide a platform for The Ultimate Bro to dethrone the dominating Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

#3. Rhea Ripley gets an opponent for Money in the Bank 2023

Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Champion

The current WWE Women's World Champion has been showcasing dominant performances. On last week's episode of RAW, she was engaged in a rematch against Natalya, and the match concluded with a brutal and vicious attack by the Champion on her opponent.

With the other members of The Judgment Day already added to the Money in the Bank card, it is possible that the Eradicator could also be included in the event. Maybe someone will step up against Mami in the upcoming edition of the red brand.

#2. Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio becomes a mixed tag team match at Money in the Bank

Cody Rhodes & Dominik Mysterio are set to have a singles match at MITB

The ongoing feud between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio has seen Rhea Ripley acting as a human shield for Dominik. At the same time, Mami has also assisted Dom Dom in taking cheap shots at The American Nightmare on multiple occasions.

Given these circumstances, there is a strong possibility that the company could transform its scheduled singles match into a mixed tag team action.

If these changes take place in the card, it will be an opportunity for the company to have a surprise return in the form of Brandi Rhodes. The wife of Cody Rhodes has been teasing her involvement in the match since the beginning of the feud.

So it's highly likely that she either returns to RAW or maybe to MITB 2023.

#1. Bronson Reed replaces Ricochet or Shinsuke Nakamura in Money in the Bank ladder match

Bronson Reed might replace Ricochet or Nakamura in a ladder match

At MITB 2023, the traditional ladder match is once again scheduled to take place, with the recent surprise addition of Logan Paul. However, WWE can make another last-minute change to the card, potentially replacing either Ricochet or Shinsuke Nakamura.

In the recent few weeks, there has been conflict seen between Nakamura and Ricochet. The One & Only had lost a match against Bronson Reed via disqualification after Nakamura attacked Reed during the bout. Ricochet also interfered in Nakamura's match last week, costing him the victory against Reed.

Given the ongoing feud between Ricochet and The King of Strong Styles, it is possible that the company might consider replacing one of them with Bronson Reed in the ladder match.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes