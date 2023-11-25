4 last-minute predictions for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames – Major star won't actually return, surprising heel turn

Tonight is a big night for WWE fans. World Wrestling Entertainment will present Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. This massive premium live event is set to be held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Five matches have been confirmed for the show, two of which will be held inside the dangerous WarGames steel cage. While a five-match card seems short on paper, the length of the WarGames Matches means the event will still be as long as any other standard premium live event.

A lot can happen at the big show. Fans are hopeful for big returns, with one already announced. There could also be major title changes and stunning displays of athleticism.

This article will look at a handful of predictions for what may, or in some cases, may not, happen in Chicago tonight. This includes predicting the outcome of a top star's rumored return, the results of a title match, and more.

Below are four last-minute predictions for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

#4. CM Punk won't return at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Expand Tweet

CM Punk is one of the most controversial performers in WWE and pro wrestling history, at least over the past few decades. He first joined the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut in 2006, and remained there until walking out and subsequently getting fired in 2014.

The Straight Edge Superstar returned to wrestling as part of AEW, but he has since been fired from there too. Many hope, and some believe, that the former WWE Champion will return home to World Wrestling Entertainment and do so this weekend.

While it is understandable for fans to want it, especially given that Survivor Series: WarGames is in Chicago, it is unlikely to happen. While some think Shinsuke Nakamura has been calling Punk out, there's no true indication that the former world champion will return. He very likely won't.

#3. Rhea Ripley will stand tall over Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark and Rhea Ripley.

Two championship matches are set to take place at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. One will see Gunther defend his coveted Intercontinental Championship against The Miz, while the other will be a high stakes women's bout.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship against WWE up-and-comer Zoey Stark. This match is particularly interesting, as many believe Rhea has her hands in too many fires at the moment. Ripley is regularly focused on her faction, making deals, Drew McIntyre, and running World Wrestling Entertainment.

With her focus split, some think Zoey Stark could sneak a win and walk away with the title. While that's certainly possible, the more likely scenario will see The Eradicator win yet again. She has too many major feuds left in the tank to drop the title now.

#2. Damage CTRL will win despite internal tension

Damage CTRL.

Damage CTRL has a massive match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. IYO SKY, Bayley, Asuka, and Kairi Sane will unite to battle the babyface super team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch.

While on paper, Damage CTRL should get along better thanks to Flair and Lynch's obvious issues, that may not be the case. Bayley has made enemies out of Asuka and Kairi in the past. IYO and even Dakota Kai seem fed up with her antics too.

Many fans are expecting a massive turn on the supposed leader of Damage CTRL. With that being said, it may not happen at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Bayley could pick up the win for her team and keep Damage CTRL alive for at least a little while longer, despite the tension among the members.

#1. Randy Orton may hit an RKO on Jey Uso

Expand Tweet

Fans are over the moon and highly anticipating WWE Survivor Series: WarGames for one primary reason. While the card looks incredible from top to bottom, the impending return of Randy Orton has World Wrestling Entertainment fans ecstatic.

While most fans are delighted by the news of The Viper's impending return, not everybody is quite as pleased. Orton will return alongside Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso to battle The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre inside the WarGames structure. One of Orton's teammates, Jey Uso, seemed less than thrilled over the reveal.

Jey, alongside Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso, is responsible for Randy Orton's disappearance from television for a year and a half. They brutally beat down The Viper. As a result, Randy may strike back and get revenge on Main Event Jey Uso despite the pair being on the same team. He could cost Jey the win or hit him with his finisher after the match. Regardless, Orton is unlikely to let it slide.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here