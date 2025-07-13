4 Legends who showed up at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event aired last night on Peacock and NBC. The show featured four major matches, two of which saw championships defended. The PLE was mostly excellent, albeit with an injury to Seth Rollins that dampened the mood.

The main event of the night was a clash of generations. WWE Hall of Famer and WCW legend Goldberg challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The two went to war, and it was a surprisingly good match.

In the end, however, it was Gunther who stood tall. Goldberg proceeded to give a speech to the crowd as he retired in style. It was nice seeing a veteran get his moment in the sun one last time. With that being said, Da Man wasn't the only legend who showed up at Saturday Night's Main Event.

This article will take a look at four legends besides Goldberg who showed up at the television special on NBC and Peacock. This includes three Hall of Famers and a name many fans of World Wrestling Entertainment might not even be familiar with.

#4. Scott Steiner & #3. Rick Steiner, The Steiner Brothers appeared

The Steiner Brothers are one of the greatest tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. As a unit, Scott and Rick Steiner held the WWE Tag Team Championship together twice and achieved the same in WCW over half a dozen times.

Both WWE Hall of Famers also had successful solo runs. Rick Steiner held the Television and United States Championships in WCW. Meanwhile, Scott has held those same belts and has also won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

The two legends were inducted into the Hall of Fame just three years ago in 2022. In the time since then, they've routinely made special appearances, especially to show support for Bron Breakker.

As for their roles at Saturday Night's Main Event, it was very basic. The two legends appeared in the crowd to wave and get in front of the camera. While some are critical of using the legends this way, it is a nice moment to honor those who have come before the current generation.

#2. WCW personality Doug Dellinger played a role on the show

Doug Dellinger is a name many WWE fans likely weren't familiar with prior to Saturday Night's Main Event. However, fans of World Championship Wrestling are the most likely to remember him.

Doug wasn't a pro wrestler, nor was he a commentator, referee, or interviewer. Instead, this personality was known as the head of security for WCW. He also served as a cameraman at times during the days of Jim Crockett Promotions.

With no real ties to WWE, it was a surprise that he appeared at Saturday Night's Main Event. It makes sense, though, as he was often an iconic part of Goldberg's entrance. Doug would knock on the door and walk with Da Man to the ring.

This was replicated at Saturday Night's Main Event. Doug, along with various other personalities, walked the legend to the ring and celebrated with him during his retirement speech. Dellinger also had a crowd spot like The Steiner Brothers.

#1. Diamond Dallas Page was at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Diamond Dallas Page was one of WCW's biggest names in the late 1990s. Despite starting his wrestling career late and initially acting as a manager, he went on to become the World Heavyweight Champion and held various other titles as well.

DDP jumped to WWE as part of The Invasion angle. He started his run with a feud against The Undertaker and later held the European Championship. Overall, the run was disappointing, but he became a Hall of Famer anyway.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, DDP filled a similar role as Doug Dellinger. While he didn't knock on the door, the wrestling legend walked with Goldberg to the ring, celebrated with the Hall of Famer, and had a crowd spot.

DDP is part of the family of World Wrestling Entertainment, so an appearance from the legend isn't surprising. Still, it is always welcome.

