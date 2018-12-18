×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 Lucrative Options For New Champions on WWE Raw

Brad Phillips
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.94K   //    18 Dec 2018, 16:42 IST

The McMahon family
The McMahon family

This week's Raw episode (December 17th), the McMahon family announced changes for WWE. Firstly, Kurt Angle returned to end Baron Corbin's reign as Raw General Manager, (watch the video below). Secondly, Stephanie McMahon shook up the women's division. She arranged a Gauntlet match with the winner facing Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's championship.

Following the outcome of Raw things have shaped nicely for 2019. The feud between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose still has more to come. Whereas, the Tag Team division has been refreshed and finally has value. Ultimately, the future looks bright. However, some wrestlers deserve their opportunity. Let's explore a few options. 

4. Finn Balor (Intercontinental Championship)

Finn Balor finally has direction
Finn Balor finally has direction

Finn Balor is a former NXT and Universal Champion. Quite literally, Balor exhumes excitement everywhere he performs. However, since his injury in 2016 fans have missed out on Balor's immense talent. Until recently Balor seemed lost within the roster, being relegated to mid-card feuds.

At TLC Balor faced off against Drew McIntyre and surprisingly walked out as the victor. Before the match, almost everyone thought Balor had limited chances to win. Importantly this match served both wrestlers. It furthered the tension between McIntyre and Ziggler. Moreover, it provided a future feud between Ziggler and Balor following backstage shenanigans.

This week on Raw (December 17th), Balor faced Ziggler in a singles match, (watch the video below). His performances at TLC 2018 and Raw have cemented his future with WWE. Moreover, with the announcements made by the McMahon family, now could be Balor's time to shine. Nevertheless, when could this be expected? One direction could be to challenge Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental championship. Primarily due to a lack of opponents outside of Seth Rollins. 

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield WWE The Kliq Drew McIntyre Elias Samson
Brad Phillips
ANALYST
What is your favourite wrestling match? Mine is Steve Austin Vs Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13.
5 Biggest Facts That Prove Triple H Has Changed WWE Forever
RELATED STORY
5 Controversial Moments That Cannot Be Erased From WWE...
RELATED STORY
4 potential future champions within WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Failed Return Runs by Popular WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for Evolution's go-home episode of Raw (22...
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
The Kliq Opinion: The most real lines in the history of...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most underwhelming champions in WWE at the moment
RELATED STORY
7 Bonkers Surprises From RAW We'd Never Have Guessed...
RELATED STORY
3 potential new Raw Tag Team Champions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us