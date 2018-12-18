4 Lucrative Options For New Champions on WWE Raw

The McMahon family

This week's Raw episode (December 17th), the McMahon family announced changes for WWE. Firstly, Kurt Angle returned to end Baron Corbin's reign as Raw General Manager, (watch the video below). Secondly, Stephanie McMahon shook up the women's division. She arranged a Gauntlet match with the winner facing Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's championship.

Following the outcome of Raw things have shaped nicely for 2019. The feud between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose still has more to come. Whereas, the Tag Team division has been refreshed and finally has value. Ultimately, the future looks bright. However, some wrestlers deserve their opportunity. Let's explore a few options.

4. Finn Balor (Intercontinental Championship)

Finn Balor finally has direction

Finn Balor is a former NXT and Universal Champion. Quite literally, Balor exhumes excitement everywhere he performs. However, since his injury in 2016 fans have missed out on Balor's immense talent. Until recently Balor seemed lost within the roster, being relegated to mid-card feuds.

At TLC Balor faced off against Drew McIntyre and surprisingly walked out as the victor. Before the match, almost everyone thought Balor had limited chances to win. Importantly this match served both wrestlers. It furthered the tension between McIntyre and Ziggler. Moreover, it provided a future feud between Ziggler and Balor following backstage shenanigans.

This week on Raw (December 17th), Balor faced Ziggler in a singles match, (watch the video below). His performances at TLC 2018 and Raw have cemented his future with WWE. Moreover, with the announcements made by the McMahon family, now could be Balor's time to shine. Nevertheless, when could this be expected? One direction could be to challenge Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental championship. Primarily due to a lack of opponents outside of Seth Rollins.

