4 more main roster stars who could move to WWE NXT

Over the past few years, many main roster WWE stars have shifted to NXT. Mandy Rose benefitted from it the most as her 400+ day reign as the Women's Champion became the highlight of her wrestling career. Apollo Crews and Veer Mahaan have been restored to the main roster after impressing the higher ups. The Judgment Day member Finn Balor is also part of the list.

Baron Corbin is the most recent main roster star to transition to WWE NXT. He attacked Carmelo Hayes after the latter won against Noam Dar to signal the move. Corbin was one of NXT's breakout stars before the rollercoaster main roster journey he has experienced over the past seven years.

WWE seems to have some high-profile plans for the former United States Champion. Here are four more main roster stars who could move to NXT to rejuvenate their careers.

#4. Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante Adonis)

Hype for the rapper stable has worn down significantly over the past few months. Most of it relates to their stale characters and Top Dolla being a meme since botching a dive. The superstar has often been made fun of by Michael Cole and fans believe this was the 'beginning of the burial' as it impacted the stable's reputation.

Hit Row was last seen in action on the February 10 episode of WWE SmackDown. A week after their match as a team, they were decimated by Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. That beatdown further hurt their prestige. The stable might be shifted to NXT, away from the troublesome Michael Cole, to gather momentum.

#3. Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke had many high-profile feuds in NXT

Dana Brooke demanded more chances to be given to her and sent Twitter buzzing with belief. She returned to RAW programming on May 8, after over six months, but only to be squashed by Rhea Ripley. The promising superstar has reverted to being a WWE Main Event attraction once again.

A 15-time 24/7 Champion, Dana doesn't get enough credit for her in-ring work. She was a regular competitor for the RAW Women's Championship. Rhea Ripley doesn't seem to be dropping the title anytime soon, although Brooke could be used as a tag team act. If not, a run in NXT with the company's backing could make her the next big thing on the roster.

#2. Xia Li

Despite being drafted to RAW, Xia Li has been absent from WWE television. She last wrestled in the WrestleMania Showcase Qualifying match in March. Her streak of losses continued when she submitted to Natalya's Sharpshooter while Shotzi took care of her partner, Lacey Evans.

The first Chinese female WWE star can be seen getting in shape on social media. This means she is either recovering from an injury or prepping for a better run. However, RAW's women's division is quite competitive so it'll be better to direct Xia to NXT. Another dominant run in the developmental will restore her momentum.

#1. Dolph Ziggler could benefit from a run in WWE NXT

Dolph Ziggler is one of the most highly entertaining wrestlers. The veteran has taken the role of putting over stars and his free agent role will allow him to be utilized in either brand. Yet, WWE is missing out on what the former NXT Champion can offer the development division as seen by his run last year.

Ziggler became such a sensation that the audience chanted his name even after he left NXT. On the contrary, his current main roster run has been unappealing. The 42-year-old can finish his career on a high by regularly performing in the NXT top card rather than being a rare sight on RAW and SmackDown.

