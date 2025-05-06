4 major matches that should have been booked for WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash 2025 will air this Saturday night at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Randy Orton will be in action in his hometown and will be challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the premium live event this weekend.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Penta, and Lyra Valkyria will put the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Becky Lynch. Jacob Fatu is scheduled to defend the United States Championship against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight.

Pat McAfee and Gunther are also set for a singles match this Saturday night. While there are some exciting matches on the card, there are several others that deserve to take place at WWE Backlash as well.

Ad

Trending

Listed below are four matches that should have been booked for Backlash 2025.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

#4. IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley should have teamed up at WWE Backlash

Ad

IYO SKY retained her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 41. The 34-year-old defeated Roxanne Perez last night on RAW, but was attacked after the bout.

Giulia and Perez unleashed a beatdown on the Women's World Champion, and it was later announced that SKY would be teaming up with Rhea Ripley next week on RAW to battle the two stars. The tag team match would have been a great addition to the card for Backlash and would have been an exciting way to open the PLE.

Ad

#3. Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax should have been booked for the PLE

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax on the January 3 edition of Friday Night SmackDown to become the new WWE Women's Champion. She successfully defended her title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41.

Nia Jax recently returned from a hiatus and attacked The Buff Barbie on SmackDown two weeks ago. Stratton and Jax could have had a rematch at Backlash for the title, and it would have been a good way to end their rivalry.

Ad

The company has now seemingly involved Jade Cargill and Naomi in Jax and Stratton's championship feud. Cargill will face the Irresistible Force this Friday on SmackDown. Last week on the show, The Glow stood tall while holding the WWE Women's Title.

#2. Jey Uso should have battled Logan Paul at Backlash

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Jey Uso tapped out Gunther at The Show of Shows to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. Main Event Jey was confronted by Logan Paul last week on the red brand, and The Maverick vowed to capture the title from him. Uso responded by leveling Paul with a Superkick.

Ad

Logan Paul attacked Jey Uso after WWE RAW went off the air last night and hit him with a punch to the face. There has been enough build for the title match to take place at Backlash, but that will not be the case.

The World Heavyweight Championship match between Uso and Paul will likely take place in the weeks ahead, but it would have been a major addition to the card for the PLE this Saturday.

Ad

#1. CM Punk and Roman Reigns should have teamed up for a massive tag team match

SmackDown - Source: Getty

Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41 to help Seth Rollins win the Triple Threat match. Bron Breakker aligned with Heyman and Rollins on the RAW following The Show of Shows, and hit Reigns and Punk with a Spear.

CM Punk returned last night on WWE RAW to prevent Seth Rollins from winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso. The company missed an opportunity to have The Second City Saint align with Roman Reigns to battle Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag team match this Saturday at Backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More