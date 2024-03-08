4 Major Seth Rollins achievements that Roman Reigns is yet to attain in WWE

Since debuting together as part of The Shield, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns' WWE careers have been intertwined. From winning tag team gold together to being part of the first and only WrestleMania Money in the Bank cash-in so far, they have done almost everything there is to do in the company.

Their greatness has yielded a combined 11 world titles in the promotion, making them the spearheads of the post-John Cena era. Their excellence has also bred comparison and competition, with each man believing that he is the best the company has to offer.

Objectively, The Visionary could argue his case with some accomplishments he has garnered in the company, which his former stablemate is yet to match.

Here are four achievements Seth Rollins has attained in WWE that Roman Reigns has yet to achieve:

#4. Unlike Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns has never been Mr. Money in the Bank

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns has been many things in WWE, including World, Intercontinental, and United States Champion. He has been a Royal Rumble winner, WrestleMania main eventer, Big Dog and Tribal Chief. However, he has never been able to call himself Mr. Money in the Bank. The six-time world champion has only participated in one MITB ladder match in 2015, which was won by Sheamus.

Seth Rollins, on the other hand, has been in two of the most iconic ladder matches, winning in 2014 but falling short in 2022. He went on to become the only winner to ever cash in at WrestleMania, pinning Reigns to win his first world championship. The Visionary's bragging rights regarding this accolade carry particularly bitter memories for his former Shield brother.

#3. Seth Rollins has won the WWE Tag Team Title outside The Shield, unlike Roman Reigns

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns' only reign as a tag team champion in WWE came during his Shield days when he was partnering with Seth Rollins. The Tribal Chief then moved on to the main event scene, where he has spent most of his career, rarely competing for tag team gold again. However, his subsequent attempts to recapture the championship have proved futile, including most recently at Night of Champions 2023.

The Architect, on the other hand, has gone on to recapture the gold with four different partners. In total, The Visionary holds a 6-1 lead over The Tribal Chief as tag team champion, something that's unlikely to ever change due to Reigns' schedule and firm anchor in the singles main event scene.

#2. Only The Miz has matched The Visionary as a two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins holds a very unique record in WWE as the first-ever two-time Grand Slam champion. While for many superstars and legends, it is considered a Hall of Fame-worthy achievement to complete the set once, The Visionary has done it twice.

In the history of the company, only The Miz has matched this accomplishment, meaning he and Rollins trump every other superstar in history in this aspect, including Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief could yet join the club, but it's difficult to see him competing for the US, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Title again at this stage of his career.

#1: Seth Rollins, unlike Roman Reigns, was WWE NXT Champion

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins was the first NXT Champion in WWE history. At only 26 years of age, the star defeated Jinder Mahal to become the inaugural holder of the title, holding it for 133 days. He then lost it to Big E Langston as his main roster career kicked off as a member of The Shield.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns' brief time in the developmental brand did not yield any titles. This did not stop him from achieving great success on the main roster, where he has won six world titles to Rollins' five so far. Will he ever return to the third brand for a run with the NXT Championship? It's doubtful, but never say never!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE