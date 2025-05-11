4 Major WWE Superstars injured at Backlash

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 11, 2025 18:54 GMT
Several have joined the injury list (image via WWE)
WWE Backlash was only a five-match card, but it seems to have brought forward a number of newsworthy topics. Interestingly, there have been several stories regarding injuries coming out of Backlash, with four of the company's biggest stars falling to slight ailments.

#4. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch's injury was much more straightforward than any other star on this list since the former Women's Champion only grazed her elbow. Lynch was in quite a match against Lyra Valkyria, which left her arm bloodied.

Of course, bumps and bruises come as part of the job with WWE, and Lynch will be able to clean herself up and prepare for RAW despite this.

#3. Lyra Valkyria

As noted above, Valkyria was in quite a war with Lynch at Backlash, and while Lynch walked away with some grazes, it seems that Valkyria had it much worse. The closing moments of the match saw Valkyria hit on the bridge of the nose, and it was noted that she could have suffered a broken nose.

The impact seemed to stun her, which left the ending of the match looking somewhat awkward as she scrambled to check that her nose was ok. WWE has yet to share an official update to reveal if she was injured as part of the spot.

#2. Damian Priest

Damian Priest was part of a brutal fatal four-way match for the United States Championship, which kicked off the show and saw him continue his rivalry with Drew McIntyre. It was noted after the show that Priest had suffered a dental injury, but there were no specifics given other than how upset he was about the injury.

Priest is expected to remain in the storyline with McIntyre moving forward and could have another match at Saturday Night's Main Event in two weeks.

#1. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre's injury was revealed as part of the Backlash show when it was seen that he had gone through a table before banging his head on the floor. The South of Heaven left him with an impact on the back of his head, which could have caused him to suffer a concussion.

It was later noted that he was being monitored by WWE's medical team. As already noted above, the company has yet to reveal anything official about any of these injuries.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
