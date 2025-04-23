4 massive matches Roman Reigns can have at WrestleMania 42 other than The Rock

WWE fans have been dreaming of watching a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania someday. Last year’s ‘Mania nearly gave some fans what they wanted before Cody Rhodes took back what was rightfully his.

The Rock decided to sit out of WrestleMania 41. He did not even appear at the event, despite playing a major role in the build-up to Cody Rhodes’ Mania match and his subsequent downfall.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns faced CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match at the show. Not only was he betrayed by Paul Heyman again, but he was also pinned by The Visionary for the win.

Roman Reigns and The Rock could fight at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year. However, WWE may have some plans for the OTC if The Final Boss isn’t available for the event.

Here are the four WWE stars who could face the OTC at WrestleMania 42.

#4. Bron Breakker could get a career-defining match

Bron Breakker has been steaming ahead as one of the most destructive forces on the RAW roster. The former Intercontinental Champion has been praised for his version of the Spear that has undone many top stars.

Roman Reigns is known for using the Spear as his finisher. The two men recently clashed when Breakker aligned with Seth Rollins and destroyed the OTC.

WWE could give fans a year-long build for a singles match between the two men and keep them on the edge of their seats. Breakker could get the career-defining match against Reigns at WrestleMania 42, where the latter could pass the torch to the 27-year-old.

#3. Jacob Fatu is shaping up to be a top star

Solo Sikoa got a massive push from working with Roman Reigns for a couple of years. He even got a top match against The Tribal Chief on RAW’s Netflix premiere.

Jacob Fatu never got the same treatment. However, The Samoan Werewolf has worked well to grow on the main roster following his debut last year and has become a fan favorite.

Triple H has already handed Fatu a WrestleMania title win in his first year. He could do something even bigger at next year's show.

Roman Reigns could face his cousin and make him a top star at The Show of Shows next year. Reigns may be on his way out soon, and he could pass the responsibility of carrying the family name forward to Jacob Fatu.

#2. Cody Rhodes could win the Undisputed WWE Championship again and get back at The Rock

Cody Rhodes faced off against Roman Reigns thrice in two WrestleMania events. He defeated the OTC in their final match against each other to win the Undisputed WWE Title.

Rhodes lost the title to John Cena at this year's PLE. He could take some time off and return to win back the championship and get back on top.

If that ends up being the case, then Roman could finally demand a rematch for the top title at WrestleMania 42. That could be the final match in their rivalry, where fans could end up seeing the better man win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

#1. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns could fight in their last match at WrestleMania 42

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns reignited their rivalry earlier this year. It saw them compete in a Triple Threat Match also featuring CM Punk.

Rollins and Reigns’ rivalry will likely go on for a while. It will keep fans of both RAW and SmackDown glued to their screens.

WWE could milk the rivalry for a while and have the two men compete in their final singles match against each other at WrestleMania 42. They have had issues with each other for a long time, and it would be great to see them settle things in the main event of The Show of Shows.

