4 Matches Rhea Ripley can have at WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley fans can still expect her at WrestleMania 41, despite Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Champion at the aforementioned PLE. It has yet to be determined who will try to capture the Women’s World Championship from her.

With the stacked roster of amazing female superstars, not to mention the possible twists and swerves of the storyline that she’s in, one cannot tell as of yet who she will be fighting against.

One thing is certain, though: her opponent will be in for the fight of her life as Mami will be unloading everything she’s got to retain her title.

Here are just some of the female superstars that Ripley could be facing come WrestleMania.

#4. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

The EST Bianca Belair. (Image credits: (wwe.com)

Rhea Ripley has reunited with her WWE Women’s World Championship after pinning Liv Morgan for the three count during WWE RAW’s kickoff show on Netflix.

If the recent storyline involving Ripley is anything to go by, it may well seem that a face-off between her and Bianca Belair will not come to fruition. However, it is worth noting that The EST qualified for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE in Ontario, and winning the eponymous match would make her Ripley’s challenger.

It has been a hot minute since both of these superstars faced off inside a WWE ring, and them going at it at WrestleMania 41 will be a certified barn burner of a match.

#3. Another one against Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 41

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley during RAW's Netflix premiere. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have a rich history in WWE as fierce adversaries, and this strengthens the possibility of them facing each other again, as this could go down at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

The WWE Universe has witnessed how intense their rivalry is and will likely continue if they cross paths again.

Similar to Bianca Belair, the former WWE Women’s World Champion also qualified for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, suggesting that she could have another shot at the aforementioned title. If WWE’s Creative pushes through with it, a rematch between the two superstars is certainly locked in for WrestleMania 41.

#2. The Genius of the Sky, Iyo

The probability of Iyo Sky becoming Rhea Ripley’s opponent at WrestleMania 41 is also high considering the recent confrontation the two superstars had and the angle that Creative has been cooking up for them.

The friction between them began when Ripley tried to assist Sky during the Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match during the February 3 episode of RAW. However, the champ unfortunately struck former champion Liv Morgan, which resulted in Sky’s disqualification.

There was even a vignette featuring Sky suggesting that she and Ripley are likely to go toe-to-toe inside the squared circle now that her path to WrestleMania 41 “isn’t so clear.”

#1. The other qualifiers for the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber

It's Roxanne Perez, Bayley, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair for this year's Women's Elimination Chamber. (Image credits: wwe.com)

There is also the chance that one from Naomi, Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and the returning Alexa Bliss could face Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at this year’s WrestleMania 41. The aforementioned names are no pushovers, as they too are decorated in-ring performers and have proven time and again that they are tough as nails.

Perez—having won the NXT Women’s Championship a couple of times—is a fast-rising superstar who could be a threat to Rhea Ripley’s dominance. Bayley is also a former world champion who excels in her in-ring tactics and is still eyeing to capture another gold. Naomi is a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, and it is high time for her to win another singles world championship. As for Little Miss Bliss, her charisma and ring IQ are just two of the weapons in her arsenal that could shoot her way to the top of WWE’s women’s division.

