4 matches for Saraya fka Paige if she leaves AEW and returns to WWE

Saraya is one of the biggest names in the women's division and is well-known for her run in WWE as Paige. The former Divas Champion made her AEW debut in September 2022 and has since been an integral part of the women's division there. But her recent contract is coming to an end in September 2025, and fans have been wondering what's next.

There are speculations that The Anti-Diva could make her return to WWE after her deal runs out. What fueled the rumors is her recent tweet in which she quoted lyrics from "Stars In The Night", her iconic WWE theme song. Well, if Paige ends up returning to WWE for a final run, the women's division could indeed see a seismic shift.

Let's discuss four matches that Saraya can have in WWE if she returns:

4. A dream match with Lyra Valkyria

There is no doubt that Lyra Valkyria is one of the fastest-rising stars in the WWE women's division. She has been making waves as the Women's Intercontinental Champion and is considered the future of this division. The 28-year-old could be the perfect opponent for Saraya in WWE as it would be a dream match and why not?

Both stars began their wrestling journey in the United Kingdom. With WWE currently focusing on more international events, it could be an exciting feud for the UK fans. Paige is indeed a trailblazer in the women's division. So, facing her could be a huge opportunity for Valkyria to elevate her career to the next level.

3. Saraya vs. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is undeniably the current face of the WWE women's division. Over the past few years, Mami has cemented herself as one of the most dominant figures in the Stamford-based promotion. While Ripley is the current torch-bearer of the women's division, Paige was the face of her era in WWE.

The two superstars sharing the wrestling ring would mark a generational clash. Moreover, with The Eradicator being at the top of WWE, Paige could see her as the ultimate challenge to prove she still belongs there. A feud with Rhea Ripley could give the AEW star a chance to reclaim her lost aura.

2. Saraya vs. Tiffany Stratton

It is safe to say that Paige has always represented the Anti-Diva attitude with her rebellious style. She has rejected the traditional 'glamorous' WWE women's wrestling mold. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton fully embraces the attitude of a luxurious diva. Well, this dynamic does create the foundation of an intense rivalry that could be one for the ages.

WWE can build it as a battle of wrestling philosophies between the two women. It is because the AEW star brings a more hard-hitting wrestling style, whereas The Buff Barbie is known for her flashy offense and acrobatic moves. This could be the type of match that would leave the WWE Universe in a frenzy with a proper storyline.

1. A feud with Liv Morgan

If any star has emerged as one of the most successful names on the current women's roster in recent times, it's Liv Morgan. As a cunning heel, The Miracle Kid steps up to face even the most daunting threats. While Morgan is also known for her rebellious attitude, Saraya is considered WWE's OG rebel.

Putting the two against each other would make for a great watch. Both Saraya and Liv Morgan carry a similar persona, creating an interesting dynamic. Even the wrestling styles of the two stars complement each other. Such a feud has the potential to add to the women's division's growing quality.

