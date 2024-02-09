4 matches Seth Rollins can have at WWE WrestleMania 40 following Cody Rhodes' decision

The Road to WWE WrestleMania has taken a few detours nobody would have expected. Charlotte Flair and CM Punk both suffered injuries ahead of rumored matches with Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins, for example. Brock Lesnar is no longer on television, which means his rumored bout with Gunther is off as well.

Things continue to change. Cody Rhodes was seemingly not going to challenge Roman Reigns at 'Mania after The Rock showed up. Many thought The People's Champion was going to challenge Roman instead, which would mean Rhodes would fight Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

As of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, The American Nightmare made his intentions clear and is set to fight The Tribal Chief again at the big show. This once again leaves Rollins without an opponent.

In this article, we will take a look at a handful of stars who could potentially step up and fight the World Heavyweight Champion at The Show of Shows. Below are four matches Seth Rollins can have at WWE WrestleMania 40 following Cody Rhodes' decision.

#4. Seth Rollins could defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is a former WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre is one of the most intriguing characters in all of WWE. While he has turned heel, there is some level of understanding among the audience with his many gripes. Unfortunately, he takes his whining too far, which in turn turns off the fans.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre aren't strangers. They had a major World Heavyweight Championship match last year that Rollins ultimately won. They then had a rematch at WWE RAW Day 1, but Rollins was once again the victor.

Despite the champion winning two matches in a row, McIntyre still intends to battle him. Drew has made it clear that he wants to fight for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. With Punk and Rhodes possibly out of the picture, The Scottish Cyborg may get his wish.

#3. Rollins could team up with Cody Rhodes to battle The Rock and Roman Reigns

While Cody Rhodes is seemingly set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, no match has been officially set in stone. Changes can come at any time, especially with this intricate storyline.

As a result, there's a chance the singles bout won't even end up happening. Instead, The Rock and Roman Reigns, two men now aligned, could end up battling Cody Rhodes and a tag team partner at the biggest show of the year.

Seth Rollins could end up being the man to team up with The American Nightmare. Despite their animosity, Seth stood up for Cody at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. This could lead to the two uniting to stop The Bloodline.

#2. The WWE Universe would love to see Seth clash with Gunther

Gunther on RAW.

CM Punk and Charlotte Flair aren't the only WWE Superstars to get injured ahead of WrestleMania. Seth Rollins, unfortunately, suffered an injury himself during a bout with Jinder Mahal on RAW.

Thankfully, Rollins will seemingly be cleared to compete at The Show of Shows. When he was trying to reveal that information on WWE RAW, the Intercontinental Champion Gunther interrupted and proclaimed that he'd win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and dethrone The Visionary at WrestleMania.

While Gunther didn't end up winning the Rumble, the match between the two could still potentially happen. The Intercontinental Champion vs. The World Heavyweight Champion could be an exciting billing for what would be a show-stealing match.

#1. Seth Rollins could defend his title against both Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn

Drew McIntyre wants to defeat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania because he feels he was ripped off by life. McIntyre has won a World Title at a WWE WrestleMania show in the past, but it was during the Covid-19 lockdown era, and no fans were in attendance. He wants to finally win in front of an audience.

The Scottish Star isn't the only one looking to have his moment, however. Many wrestlers are hoping to finish their stories as well, and one of them is Sami Zayn. The Underdog from the Underground has said he's tired of being viewed as an underdog and believes himself to be a contender.

There's a chance both Sami and Drew will get the opportunity they desire. Seth could defend his title against both men in a Triple-Threat Match. From there, it would be interesting to see who wins. Would it be the workhorse champion, the angry Scott, or the underdog trying to prove himself?

