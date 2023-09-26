4 matches The Judgment Day can have at WWE Fastlane 2023: Rhea Ripley's challenger, massive feud-ender

WWE's next main roster Premium Live Event is rapidly approaching. While NXT No Mercy will air this upcoming Saturday, RAW and SmackDown will present Fastlane 2023 a week afterward on October 7.

Fastlane will air live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. A total of over 10,000 fans are expected to be in attendance for the event. The show will likely be a sellout despite there being just two matches announced for the show thus far.

John Cena is currently scheduled to clash with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a Handicap Match, and Seth Rollins will collide with Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match. On an interesting note, nobody from The Judgment Day is currently booked to appear.

Still, there is a strong chance that one member or even the entire Judgment Day faction will end up making the final card. This article will look at a handful of matches the stars could compete in, ranging from singles matches to a massive eight-man tag team match. What could the fearsome faction do in Indianapolis?

Below are four matches The Judgment Day can have at WWE Fastlane 2023.

#4. Dominik Mysterio could hold an open challenge for the NXT North American Championship

Dominik Mysterio's growth in WWE has been something to behold. He began his career as the plucky underdog who stood behind his father, but now he is the most despised man in all of wrestling. Dominik is also the reigning NXT North American Champion.

Interestingly, Dirty Dom was originally booked to defend the coveted NXT belt at the No Mercy Premium Live Event. Unfortunately, his opponent, Mustafa Ali, was released by WWE last week in a surprising and unpopular move.

Now, there is a strong chance Dom would not have an opponent for the show in Bakersfield, California. To make up for it, he could instead hold an open challenge at Fastlane. This could apply to anybody in the company, regardless of the brand they are currently on.

#3. Finn Balor and Damian Priest could defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day

The New Day on NXT

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are an interesting duo. While they were tremendously well together, things were not always sunshine and rainbows for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They have dealt with various examples of miscommunication in recent months.

Still, they have managed to succeed. This is partially due to the interference from other Judgment Day members and JD McDonagh because they are always present at the right spot to aid the current Tag Team Champions with a win. Could their reign be in jeopardy if a more experienced duo comes for the gold, though?

The New Day is one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history. Since The Viking Raiders are out of commission as a duo and Matt Riddle was released, it could be argued that they are the next top team on RAW. If that is accurate, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods could come for The Judgment Day's gold.

#2. Nia Jax may challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is the top female star in WWE today. The reigning Women's World Champion won her coveted belt by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. The title was known as the SmackDown Women's Championship at that point.

Since then, Rhea has managed to defeat numerous talented women in both title and non-title competitions. This includes the likes of NXT's Lyra Valkyria, Natalya, Zelina Vega, Raquel Rodriguez, and Candice LeRae, among others.

Her next challenger may be 'The Irresistible Force' Nia Jax. Nia returned to WWE in a surprise attack several weeks ago on RAW. Rhea has been absent ever since. When Ripley returns, a big-time clash of the Titans is expected, and it could take place at Fastlane.

#1. The fearsome faction could have a massive four-on-four tag team match

While it is certainly possible that most of the members of The Judgment Day split up into individual bouts at Fastlane, there is also a chance that WWE may book all of the male stars together. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and even the unofficial lackey JD McDonagh could come together for a massive eight-man tag team match.

The group is the most dominant force in all of WWE today, but their behavior has led to a superteam of sorts to form. Like The Avengers coming together, four of RAW's top babyfaces stood together during the red brand's most recent program.

Fastlane could see The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh battle against Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and Main Event Jey Uso. Can The Avengers-like superteam stand up to the fearsome faction? Fans may get to find out sooner rather than later.

