4 matches for the US Championship that can happen at WWE WrestleMania 41

The WWE United States Championship is a title that originated in the territories, became famous in World Championship Wrestling, and was later brought into the Sports Entertainment juggernaut following the buyout of WCW.

Ad

Late last year, World Wrestling Entertainment introduced a women's variation of the gold. Chelsea Green first won the Women's United States Championship, and several months later, she still holds the coveted title. Meanwhile, LA Knight holds the men's title.

Both of these championships will likely be defended at WrestleMania, but nothing has been formally announced for now. Still, it would be unusual for either title to be left off the card.

Ad

Trending

This article will examine four United States Title matches that could be held at WrestleMania. Two bouts for the men's division and two for the women's division, featuring some notable names, are included.

Below are four matches for the US Championship that can happen at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. LA Knight and Jimmy Uso could clash over the WWE United States Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimmy Uso has been with WWE for around a decade and a half now, and he has been incredibly successful as a tag team wrestler. He and his brother Jey Uso, collectively known as The Usos, are arguably one of the best teams in company history.

With that being said, the team are not full-time anymore. Jey Uso is now a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and Royal Rumble winner who will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Jimmy, on the other hand, is struggling to keep up.

Ad

During a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Jimmy confronted Knight and made it clear the United States Title was his goal. At WrestleMania, he could challenge The Megastar for the gold. If Jimmy were to win the title and Jey wins his bout, both brothers could leave The Show of Shows as champions.

#3. Zelina Vega could challenge Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Title

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chelsea Green is the WWE Women's United States Champion. She won the title in a tournament that concluded with the return of Saturday Night's Main Event this past December. Months later, she still has the gold.

Zelina Vega is one of the most underrated wrestlers going today. She recently moved to SmackDown, and now the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has Chelsea in her sights. This is despite the fact that Piper Niven and Alba Fyre are making her attempts at getting to Chelsea far more difficult than Zelina likely hoped.

Ad

It seems clear that World Wrestling Entertainment is building towards a Zelina-Chelsea match soon, and WrestleMania could be the perfect place to host the bout. Could Zelina Vega get a crowning moment on the biggest stage?

#2. Jacob Fatu could try to win the gold, but so might Solo Sikoa

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jacob Fatu wants to win his first singles title in WWE. He has been in the pursuit of the United States Title, but Solo Sikoa messed up any chance of him winning that belt when both Tama and Solo cost Jacob a number one contender's match.

Solo Sikoa clearly can't be trusted. He publicly states that he wants Jacob to win the prized United States Title, but there is clear animosity brewing between them. In fact, there is a very good chance that Jacob wants that WWE title for himself.

Ad

This could mean a Triple Threat Match takes place. Jacob could be a bit of a tweener while LA Knight is the babyface and Solo Sikoa is a heel. It would make for an interesting dynamic, to say the least.

#1. Michin could join Zelina and Chelsea in a Triple Threat Match

While Zelina Vega certainly could challenge Chelsea Green for the WWE Women's United States Title, she is far from the only contender. In fact, another star has been dealing with Chelsea for months now.

Ad

Michin was in the finals of the WWE Women's United States Championship Tournament. She also nearly won the gold just a few weeks ago. Every time, interference from Green's Secret Hervice prevented Michin from capturing her first championship in the company.

Despite coming up short multiple times now, Michin could join the fray with Zelina and Chelsea, thus making a Triple Threat Match for the Women's United States Title. Two women have a better chance of overcoming The Green Regime's Alba Fyre and Piper Niven than just one would.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback