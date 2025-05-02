4 matches WWE can add to Backlash 2025 on SmackDown

WWE Backlash 2025 is just nine days away. The Stamford-based promotion still has two episodes of SmackDown and one of RAW in the pipeline ahead of the premium live event in St Louis.

While a few matches have already been announced, including John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, the entire card is yet to be decided.

In that regard, below are four possible bouts that Triple H and his creative team could add to the PLE:

#4. Jacob Fatu could enter a grueling title defense right off the bat

Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight at WrestleMania 41 to win the United States Championship. This was his first-ever singles title win in the promotion. However, The Samoan Werewold already has three men aiming for his strap. While The Megastar wants to reclaim the belt, Drew McIntyre and now possibly Damian Priest also want to dethrone Fatu.

Last week on SmackDown, The Scottish Psychopath faced LA Knight in a United States Championship number one contender's match. While both superstars fought relentlessly, the bout saw interference from Solo Sikoa, who attacked Knight with a Samoan Spike when the fight spilled to the ringside. Although the referee didn’t see that, he did notice Damian Priest attacking McIntyre.

Although The Scottish Warrior won the match by DQ, he ended up eating a Chokeslam through the announcer’s desk. Jacob Fatu was also seen getting involved in the action as he launched himself onto Priest and Knight, who were arguing after The Megastar’s loss.

Thus, The Samoan Werewolf could now enter a Fatal Four-Way Match as his first title defense at WWE Backlash.

#3. Nia Jax is back to collect her debt from Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on her former ally Nia Jax to become the WWE Women’s Champion in the blue brand’s first episode of the year. The Buff Barbie has been enjoying her first-ever singles title run and is fresh off a huge win at WrestleMania 41 against Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair. Meanwhile, Jax had not been seen on SmackDown since Elimination Chamber. However, The Irresistible Force is now back to collect her dues.

Last week’s episode of SmackDown saw Jax attack Stratton following the latter's match against Jade Cargill. Queen Nia and Tiffy Time could now face each other at WWE Backlash. This would be another big challenge for The Buff Barbie after her recent win over Charlotte Flair.

#2 Aleister Black could head into his first PLE after his comeback

Expand Tweet

Aleister Black returned to WWE on last week’s episode of SmackDown. The Dutch interrupted The Miz’s in-ring segment, where he was talking about how he deserved to be at WrestleMania 41. He also brought up his past victory against John Cena when they had headlined The Show of Shows in 2011, something that Cody Rhodes hadn't been able to do.

The lights went out for a while, with Black appearing on the screen, and then in the flesh in the ring when they came back on. The WWE Universe witnessed the returning superstar take The A-Lister down with a Black Mass. Now, there is a chance that Carmelo Hayes could pick a bone with Aleister Black. Thus, the two wrestlers could meet each other in the ring in St. Louis.

#1. Zelina Vega could defend her newly won Women’s US Championship at WWE Backlash 2025

Zelina Vega challenged Chelsea Green for the Women’s United States Championship on last week’s episode of SmackDown. The Hot Mess had sneaked several victories with the help of The Secret Hervice’s Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. However, her teammates were sent away from the ringside by the match referee last Friday.

Making use of the opportunity, Vega hit Green with her finisher to end the reign of the inaugural Women’s US Champion. Shortly after her win, the former LWO member appeared for an interview with Screen Rant’s Adam Barnard. Speaking to him, the newly crowned champion noted that she wishes to face Dakota Kai in her first title defense.

"Dakota, I would love to give her the first shot. I’m just saying. Dakota Kai gets first shot. I would love that. She has become like a sister to me," said Vega. [H/T: Ringside News]

Thus, the Damage CTRL member, who hasn't been seen much lately on WWE programming, could make a comeback and face Vega at Backlash 2025 in a title match. It would be interesting to see the final match card of the PLE soon.

