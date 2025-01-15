4 matches WWE can add to Saturday Night's Main Event

Although many fans are excited about the 2025 Royal Rumble, they will first be treated to another special WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, 2025. Although the first Premium Live Event of the year is stacked with top stars, the upcoming SNME can also feature several matches about different ongoing feuds.

The next edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25 will be held at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. At the moment, two matches have already been announced for the show, Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, while Bron Breakker will defend the Intercontinental Title against Sheamus. However, more matches can be added in the coming weeks.

For this list, we will look at four matches that can be added to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event:

#4. DIY can put the Tag Team Championship on the line

DIY has been creating chaos for the SmackDown brand since turning heel and defeating The Motor City Machine Guns for the Tag Team Championship. Although Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are champions now, the target on their back has grown bigger.

Several teams are eyeing DIY on the Friday show like MCMG, Pretty Deadly, and even Los Garza. To settle their score, a four-way match can occur between the four teams for the upcoming SNME.

#3. Drew McIntyre to battle another Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event

Drew McIntyre has been targeting stars involved with The OG Bloodline since returning to WWE television last month. He has already defeated Sami Zayn on the previous Saturday Night's Main Event, and although he was defeated by Jey Uso a week ago, he initially attacked Jey backstage.

Two stars left on McIntyre's radar are Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns. Jimmy has already been attacked by Drew before, but a match between them has yet to take place. This week on SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior can begin his attacks on Jimmy to set up a singles match for SNME.

#2. Tiffany Stratton to put her WWE title on the line again

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the first SmackDown of the year to dethrone Nia Jax. She is set to have her first title defense against Bayley this week, but her fight to remain on top will continue even if she defeats The Role Model.

The SmackDown roster has several talented stars that deserve to be in the title picture. Aside from the stars Stratton has crossed paths with like Bayley and Naomi, there are also Bianca Belair, Michin, and even Candice LeRae who could earn a title shot.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks and The Final Testament to settle their score once and for all

The Wyatt Sicks and The Final Testament have been feuding for a while on Monday Night RAW, but that was recently cut short after Karrion Kross shared that Uncle Howdy's group transferred to SmackDown. However, they can give fans some closure at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Before Uncle Howdy's group completely focuses on the SmackDown roster, they can settle their score with The Final Testament first and close this chapter once and for all.

