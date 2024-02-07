4 matches WWE can announce at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event

Things are certainly chaotic in WWE nowadays. Friday Night SmackDown last week featured the Earth-shattering return of The Rock, which should have been met with universal acclaim. Instead, it has caused a much more negative reaction.

The Rock returned after a face-to-face promo between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and fans hoped he would finish his story at WrestleMania XL. Instead, he shockingly gave up his title match.

From there, The Rock came out. He and Cody awkwardly embraced and Rhodes left, allowing for a staredown between Roman and The People's Champion. Now, all three men, along with Triple H, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley will be at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference this Thursday.

It isn't clear what will come from the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, but there's a strong chance a match could be made. This article will look at a handful of bouts that could be announced in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Below are four matches WWE can announce at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event.

#4. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could be announced

The most obvious match announcement at this upcoming WWE event would be a bout between The Rock and Roman Reigns. More specifically, Triple H could reveal that the two men will clash at WrestleMania XL. That big show is taking place in less than two months from the press conference.

The Rock and Roman Reigns are cousins and two of the biggest stars WWE and sports entertainment as a whole has ever seen. While they come from different generations, a clash between the two has been a dream match for fans for a long time.

There's little doubt that in terms of mainstream attention, Roman vs. The Rock is the biggest match that can be booked. As a result, the bout may be the one announced at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference.

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins could be WWE's other main event for WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes is one of the top WWE Superstars around today. The talented performer returned to the promotion back in 2022. Upon doing so, he instantly became a top star by defeating Seth Rollins three times in a row. He has since won the Men's Royal Rumble Match back-to-back, something not achieved in more than two decades.

When The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, he pointed at Roman Reigns. This seemed to imply he would challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That match may no longer happen, however.

Instead, there's a real chance that Rhodes will fight for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. If that is indeed the match that will take place at the big show, it may be revealed at the press conference on Thursday when both men are in attendance.

#2. Drew McIntyre could battle Seth Rollins instead

As noted, Seth Rollins will be in attendance at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference on Thursday. It makes sense for him to appear, as Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion and represents the WWE Monday Night RAW brand.

As champion, Rollins has defeated some of WWE's best wrestlers. This includes the likes of Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, and even Jey Uso. His issues with McIntyre, however, are seemingly far from over. Drew attacked an injured Seth during the most recent episode of WWE RAW.

The attack was uncalled for and he pulled the same thing on CM Punk the week prior. Despite that, he may ultimately be rewarded for his behavior. There's a chance Drew will have one more chance to dethrone Seth Rollins and it may very well happen at WrestleMania XL. If so, it could be revealed on Thursday.

#1. Cody Rhodes could battle Roman and The Rock in a Triple Threat Match

Fans are not happy with the decision of having The Rock seemingly steal Cody Rhodes' spot at WWE WrestleMania XL. Fans online have reacted very negatively, which has since been echoed by major news publications.

That isn't the end of it, however. On WWE RAW this week, fans loudly chanted 'Rocky sucks' and 'we want Cody' in response to the decision to have The Rock seemingly replace The American Nightmare. It appears that most fans are very much against the decision. There's a chance things could be fixed, however.

While it feels unlikely that The Rock and Roman Reigns flat out won't fight at WrestleMania XL, it could be revealed that the main event will be a Triple Threat Match. Cody Rhodes could be added to the match and still potentially get his moment on the grandest stage.

