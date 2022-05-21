4 most memorable Stephanie McMahon matches in WWE

The WWE Universe recently learned that Stephanie McMahon would be taking a leave of absence from World Wrestling Entertainment. While the details remain private, this news shocked fans, pundits, and the wrestling world as a whole.

While the Billion Dollar Princess primarily focused on behind-the-scenes activities and the business side of WWE, she made a name for herself on-screen. The former general manager has been a part of numerous memorable angles, but she has also conquered the squared circle. In fact, the youngest McMahon once held championship gold too. She may not have a lot of matches under her belt, but she's had many that fans won't forget.

Choosing from a plethora of bouts, below are just four most memorable Stephanie McMahon matches in WWE.

#4. She won the WWE Women's Championship on Smackdown in 2000

On the March 30th, 2000 edition of WWE Smackdown, Stephanie McMahon made history by winning the WWE Women's Championship without executing a single pro wrestling move.

At this point, Stephanie was still relatively new to being an on-screen character. She wasn't yet the strong-willed, powerful presence that she is today. She was young and naive. However, her and Triple H's McMahon-Helmsley regime took over the promotion, exercising their power every week.

During the title match, Stephanie's husband, Triple H, X-Pac, and Tori from D-Generation X were ringside. As soon as the bell rang, Hunter distracted the referee. X-Pac tripped the WWE Women's Champion Jacqueline, and Tori hit her with a DDT. Stephanie then covered the champ to win the gold.

The match isn't remembered for the action, as it was almost too brief to even count as a bout, but it was undoubtedly a highlight of the Billion Dollar Princess' in-ring career.

#3. Stephanie had a father vs. daughter 'I Quit' match at No Mercy 2003

Stephanie McMahon and Mr. McMahon

The McMahon family drama heated up back in 2003. Mr. McMahon was flexing his power and didn't like the direction babyface, SmackDown GM Stephanie McMahon took with the brand. One thing to led to the other, and the match was scheduled.

The 'I Quit match' had the rules slightly altered. For Mr. McMahon to win the match, the standard rules of needing an opponent to quit still applied. However, Stephanie could have won via pinfall or submission. An additional stipulation was added to the match where the loser would be stripped of their authority. Sable was ringside for Vince, while his wife Linda McMahon was ringside for their daughter, Stephanie.

The match was odd and perhaps memorable for the wrong reasons. A father vs. daughter match is a concept most WWE fans wouldn't have expected to see. The contest ended with Vince choking Stephanie with a lead pipe, leading to Linda McMahon forfeiting on the latter's behalf.

This was apparently booked to give Stephanie time off to get married days later. Still, the angle will live on as one of the strangest and most memorable ones in wrestling history.

#2. Stephanie took on Brie Bella at Summerslam 2014

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon With #SummerSlam this Sunday, here is a #TBT of my match with Brie Bella: a fearless athlete, entrepreneur, brand builder, philanthropist, mother and so much more. Thank you for being such an inspiration @bellatwins! #WomensEvolution With #SummerSlam this Sunday, here is a #TBT of my match with Brie Bella: a fearless athlete, entrepreneur, brand builder, philanthropist, mother and so much more. Thank you for being such an inspiration @bellatwins! #WomensEvolution https://t.co/bYbSGHI1bc

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon flexed their power as The Authority throughout 2013 and 2014. One of their biggest targets at the time was Daniel Bryan. Inevitably, that led to Stephanie having issues with Bryan's wife, Brie Bella. At one point, Brie quit WWE to help Bryan, delivering a devastating slap to Stephanie in the process. It was sheer chaos leading to this match at SummerSlam.

In the match, Stephanie was in control early on, having a size advantage over the former champion. Unsurprisingly, things became chaotic when Triple H came out to help his wife maintain control, only for Brie's sister Nikki Bella to try and even the odds. Or at least, that's what the WWE Universe had expected.

Instead, the match came to a shocking conclusion when Nikki assaulted her sister, betraying her. This allowed Stephanie McMahon to hit the pedigree and pick up a big win. The ending was fitting too, as Triple H used the same move to ruin Daniel Bryan's ascent to the top a year earlier.

#1. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H battled Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon

In 2018, Stephanie McMahon stepped back into the ring to team up with her husband Triple H. Their opponents were WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle along with Ronda Rousey. This was the latter's debut match in the company.

During the match, the WWE Universe had a rush of nostalgia with the likes of Kurt Angle and Triple H, along with pure excitement for The Baddest Woman On The Planet. Ronda was yet to become a WWE Superstar or a multi-time women's champion. Instead, the jury was out on how she would adapt to professional wrestling. Thanks to the hard work of all four participants, Ronda showed she had a big future in WWE.

Stephanie regularly instigated Rousey throughout the match with cheap shots whenever possible. In the end, though, the latter had the last laugh as she got her hands on Stephanie and Triple H, eventually making McMahon tap out to the armbar. Despite the loss, it was a match all four could be proud of.

For somebody who has never been a full-time performer, Stephanie McMahon has managed to be a part of many iconic matches and even more memorable moments.

