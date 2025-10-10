4 Men Kelly Kelly was romantically linked with in WWE before getting married

Kelly Kelly was one of WWE’s most popular Divas back in the day, known for her charm, athleticism, and the energy that she brought to the arena every single time she made an appearance. Debuting for the company as a teenager, Kelly Kelly quickly became a fan favorite and a key figure in the Divas division.

Over her six-year WWE run, the star managed to win the Divas Championship and appeared in several major storylines. However, the star was often in the headlines, thanks to her romantic links with her fellow WWE superstars. Let’s check out a few wrestlers with whom she was romantically linked during her time in the company.

#4. Test

Kelly Kelly’s earliest and most publicized relationship in WWE was with one of the most captivating names in the industry, Test. The two began dating during her early years in the company, and their relationship was made public very soon.

Their relationship reportedly lasted for about two and a half years before the couple parted ways. The veteran revealed that she had conversations with Test of getting back together, but the legend passed away soon after.

“We were talking about like future and I was like you know we’ll see what happens down the line and I was like I’ll always love you, I’ll always love you…I was like I still don’t know what I want to do, like you know, you need to work on yourself, I need to grow up a little more, but you never know, down the line." [H/T WrestleZone]

#3. Ryback

Kelly Kelly was rumored to have briefly dated Ryback, one of WWE’s most dominant powerhouses, back in the day. Though the couple never publicly confirmed, reports suggested the two shared a short-lived relationship with each other during their time in WWE.

Former WWE superstar Rene Dupree later confirmed their relationship during an appearance on the Cafe De Rene podcast.

"You know who used to date him [Ryback]? F***ing Kelly Kelly. [Really?] Yeah. [She dated Shrek?] Well, no, close enough, Ryback. They used to date," he said. [From 10:00 to 10:17]

#2. Batista

One of the biggest names in the entire sports entertainment industry, Batista, is known to be one of the most dominant characters in history. The former World Champion was rumored to have a romantic link with Kelly Kelly, which caught quite the attention of fans all around the globe.

However, Batista and the veteran didn’t date each other for long, and the Animal later revealed that Kelly Kelly was quite young, which was the reason their relationship didn’t last long.

#1. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk

The Voice of the Voiceless, CM Punk, is another top name from the industry that Kelly Kelly had dated. While neither superstar confirmed their relationship in public, rumors suggested that the couple also had a short-lived relationship with each other back in the day.

While their relationship reportedly ended soon after, her husband, Sheldon Souray, is very close to the Best in the World, and Kelly Kelly also shared a hilarious story about the two.

"They had a bet that if Chicago wins [the Stanley Cup], then Shel has to get [Punk's] name tattooed on him and then if Sheldon won, then Punk has to get Shel's name on him, so Punk ended up winning and now Sheldon has to get a CM Punk tattoo on him. That's going to be very funny to see when that's all done." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

While the former Divas Champion had relationships with some of the biggest names in the company, she undoubtedly managed to make a name for herself when it came to in-ring work. It would be interesting to see if Kelly Kelly ever addresses any of these in public in the future.

