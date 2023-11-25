42-year-old ex-WWE champion dated Kelly Kelly despite denying going out with any female co-workers, claims former superstar

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently claimed that a former Intercontinental Champion and Kelly Kelly used to date.

The name in question is Ryback. The Big Guy joined the Stamford-based company after participating in the fourth season of Tough Enough. The 42-year-old former Intercontinental Champion spent nearly a decade as an active competitor in WWE, during which he shared the locker room with several female co-workers, including Kelly Kelly. The latter signed with the company in 2006 and had a six-year run on ECW, RAW, and SmackDown. She also dated a few superstars, including Test and Batista.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree claimed Ryback and Kelly Kelly used to date:

"You know who used to date him [Ryback]? F***ing Kelly Kelly. [Really?] Yeah. [She dated Shrek?] Well, no, close enough, Ryback. They used to date," he said. [From 10:00 to 10:17]

Ryback previously denied dating any WWE co-worker

Despite Rene Dupree's claims, Ryback denied dating any of his co-workers during his stint in the Stamford-based company.

During a Q&A session in 2016, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed why he never dated any Diva, recalling a piece of advice from Joey Mercury.

"Joey Mercury used to tell us, early on in developmental, don't poop where you eat, but he used to use another word, essentially. Now you kind of see some of the other wrestlers dating the Divas and marrying them, which they take that to another level. For me, I tried to talk to all of them, [be] friendly with all of them. I always kind of remembered that early on seeing instances where it goes bad and it never ends up well," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

