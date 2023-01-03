Which former WWE stars were Kelly Kelly in a relationship with?

WWE Superstars getting into a relationship with one another is not new, which is what happened to Kelly Kelly. While she has paired up with multiple stars for storylines over the years, she has also dated some of them in real life.

Born Barbara Blank, she began her wrestling career in 2006 by signing with WWE's former developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling. Despite having no background in the sport, she was offered a contract and even began wrestling on the main roster shortly after, mainly in ECW. The following year, she met her ex and former WWE star, Test.

The two stars started dating in 2007, although Test was released by WWE. He then made appearances for Impact Wrestling (fka TNA). The former WWE couple broke up just months before Test passed away in 2009 after an accidental overdose of Oxycodone.

While on The Tomorrow Show in 2016, Kelly revealed that she had a conversation with Test before he passed away and even talked about getting back together somewhere down the line.

“We were talking about like future and I was like you know we’ll see what happens down the line and I was like I’ll always love you, I’ll always love you…I was like I still don’t know what I want to do, like you know, you need to work on yourself, I need to grow up a little more, but you never know, down the line." [H/T WrestleZone]

Another superstar Kelly was in a relationship with was Batista. The Hollywood actor shared in 2008 that he dated the former Divas Champion, but they broke up due to the age difference. At the time, The Animal was 39, while Kelly was only 21.

Although the former superstar's previous relationship with WWE didn't end positively, she is now happily married. Kelly Kelly got engaged to bodybuilder Joe Coba in May 2020, and they got married in April 2021.

Kelly Kelly denies having a relationship with a WWE Hall of Famer

Although the former Divas Champion has dated some of her co-workers in the past, she had to publicly clarify that Kurt Angle was not one of them.

In a recent tweet by Karren Jarrett, Kurt's ex-wife, she accused Kelly of being one of the women who has been linked to Angle in the past. The 35-year-old publicly responded that her relationship with Angle was purely professional.

"I keep linked in this tweet I have dmed @karenjarrett to privately ask her and I’m waiting for her response, but I want to go ahead and publicly make a statement that only way I can be linked to Kurt is we were co workers sorry but thanks for the Monday morning entertainment lol," tweeted Kelly Kelly.

For now, it looks like Kelly Kelly is focusing on her personal endeavors and has moved on from her past relationships. Still, it remains to be seen if the former star will continue making surprise appearances for WWE.

