When former top WWE star revealed the real reason why he broke up with Kelly Kelly

In mid-2006, Kelly Kelly signed an official contract with WWE. She spent nearly six years in the Stamford-based company, during which she won the Divas Championship. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old also dated a few of her co-workers during her stint in the promotion.

One of the superstars Kelly Kelly had a romantic relationship with was Batista. The Animal had a brief romance with the former Divas Champion. However, he was reportedly the one who ended the relationship.

In an interview with the WJFK radio morning show, the former World Heavyweight Champion addressed his brief love affair with Kelly Kelly. He disclosed that they broke up because she was allegedly immature for her age.

"She's just a young girl. She was a little immature for a 21 year-old," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Kelly Kelly dated former WWE Superstar Test

During her time in WWE, Kelly Kelly also dated Test. The two kicked off their romantic relationship in 2007. They spent nearly two years together before Kelly broke up with the former Intercontinental Champion in 2009. Later that same year, Test tragically passed away.

In an interview with The Tomorrow Show in 2016, Kelly disclosed that she and Test discussed getting back together a week before he passed away.

"I saw him up until the week before and yeah it was rough. That was about seven years ago now. He was healthy, he was doing better. We were talking about like future and I was like, 'you know we'll see what happens down down the line', and I was like, 'I'll always love you, I'll always love you'. I was like, 'I still don't know what I want to do, you need to work on yourself, I need to grow up a little more, but you never know, down the line,'" she said. [H/T: 411Mania]

