"There's always been interest between Dave and I" - When Batista dated current WWE star

Batista signed with WWE in 2000 and made his main roster debut nearly two years later. He has since been involved in romantic relationships with several of his WWE co-workers, like Melina, Kelly Kelly, and Rosa Mendes.

In 2019, The Animal and former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke started flirting on Twitter. Brooke then suggested the two go out on a date, which the Hollywood star accepted.

In an interview with Forbes in 2020, Brooke disclosed that she briefly dated Batista.

"We went out, we were great, great, great friends, we've been to the Meat Market down in Tampa, we go to [Edison], also in Tampa, so we kept in great contact. There's always been interest between Dave and I as far as friendships and everything. We share a lot in common as far as being in the business and outside, and being very passionate about giving back and charity work as well."

Dana said things did not work out between them due to their busy schedules.

"It's just with my schedule being so so busy, and Dave doing a lot of movies, our times are very limited. But we still communicate, we still talk on a regular basis, my boyfriend now [Uly Diaz] and him also have a lot in common as far as the fight game goes," she said.

Nearly three years ago, Dana Brooke started dating Cuban boxer Ulysses Diaz. After spending about two years together, the couple announced their engagement in July 2021.

Last November, Diaz seemingly revealed on Instagram that he and Brooke had secretly married while celebrating the former 24/7 Champion's birthday.

""HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN I AM BLESSED TO CALL MY WIFE!! @ashasebera_danabrooke May God Bless you with MANY MORE years & May I be blessed enough to spend them with you. I LOVE YOU," he wrote.

In her reply to his post, Brooke dubbed Diaz "the sexiest, most genuine husband in the WORLD!"

