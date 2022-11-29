"BLESSED TO CALL MY WIFE" - WWE star's husband appears to reveal that the couple has married in secret

Cuban boxer Ulysses Diaz seemingly revealed on Instagram that he had married WWE Superstar Dana Brooke in secret.

Nearly two years ago, the former 24/7 Champion started dating Diaz. The couple spent about a year and a half together before announcing their engagement in July 2021. Since then, the 34-year-old wrestler has not spoken about their wedding plans.

Celebrating Brooke's birthday today, Diaz sent his partner a heartfelt message on Instagram, in which he apparently revealed that they had married in secret as he referred to her as "his wife."

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN I AM BLESSED TO CALL MY WIFE!! @ashasebera_danabrooke May God Bless you with MANY MORE years & May I be blessed enough to spend them with you. I LOVE YOU," he wrote.

Dana Brooke wants her husband to join WWE

Since 2013, Dana Brooke has been an active competitor in the Stamford-based promotion. Although she has not held a major title so far, the 34-year-old won the 24/7 Championship 15 times before the belt was recently retired.

In a previous interview with Fightful, Brooke disclosed that she would like to see her seemingly now-husband join her in the Stamford-based company.

"I would absolutely love that. Every day he trains. I see him fighting. I know what he's capable of. Definitely, [I see him in] WWE in the near future. I foresee it at least. He's done every combat sport there is besides WWE. So, I feel as though that's the last step and then once he's in there he's gonna be set. Maybe he'd like some mixed match tag efforts. Then I'll be in his corner and he can be in mine," she said.

