4 mistakes WWE made at Elimination Chamber 2024

Elimination Chamber 2024 marked the final stop on The Road to WrestleMania 40 as now the next premium live event of the Stamford-based promotion is this year's Show of Shows.

This Elimination Chamber PLE witnessed so many unforgettable moments and two brutal traditional Chamber matches. Moreover, the show also featured a Grayson Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as special guests where The American Nightmare dropped a bombshell announcement as he challenged The Rock for a singles match.

The international PLE ended with Rhea Ripley retaining her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax in the main event and celebrating with her family ringside. However, some felt there were some spots on the show where some improvements could have been made. With that said, let's discuss four mistakes made by the company in their latest PLE.

#4. Elimination Chamber had only five matches on its card

One of the major disappointments among the fans regarding the Elimination Chamber PLE was that it incorporated only five matches on its card. These five matches included the Women's Tag Team Championship match from the Kickoff show, where The Kabuki Warriors retained their titles against the team of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Fewer number of matches on the show almost always leads to some big names failing to get the spotlight they deserve, primarily in international events. Notably, superstars like Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade, Bayley, and Jey Uso were all missing from this PLE, despite their frequent appearances in the weekly shows.

#3. No surprise element in The Grayson Waller Effect

The Grayson Waller Effect was indeed hyped to be one of the major spotlights of this PLE. The anticipation escalated to a whole new level when The Bloodline angle was mixed with the story. This led many fans to believe that the company definitely had stored something unpredictable for the segment. Some even envisioned the surprise presence of The Rock in this segment.

However, the Waller Effect only concluded with The American Nightmare challenging The People's Champion, which was already predicted by many fans before the PLE.

Having no surprise in this special segment seems like one of the major mistakes the promotion made at Elimination Chamber 2024.

#2. Predictable results of matches

Despite delivering some banger action all night long, the result of the Elimination Chamber match card seemed to be highly predictable. The momentum of Drew McIntyre in his villainous character had already given a clear indication of him winning the Chamber match to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

On the other hand, the interactions between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley on the previous episode of Monday Night RAW also dropped hints about Lynch winning the Women's Chamber match. So, the predictable outcomes could indeed be one of the big mistakes made by the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. The Men's Chamber match didn't main-event the PLE

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax headlined this year's Elimination Chamber PLE, which was acceptable according to some fans, considering The Eradicator was the native hero from Australia. However, in terms of quality, the Men's Elimination Chamber match surely ranked above the main event.

Moreover, the traditional structured match also contained multiple twists and turns, including Logan Paul costing Randy Orton and AJ Styles's unexpected arrival to cost LA Knight.

So, this undoubtedly makes the Men's Chamber match not headlining the show a big flaw of this international event.