4 Mistakes WWE made on RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event

The latest episode of RAW showcased some good wrestling from Penta, Dragon Lee, Chad Gable, Liv Morgan, and Kairi Sane. This was the first red brand show following Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend.

The triple threat tag team title match was decent, but couldn't compete with those from SmackDown. The Judgment Day saga got a few new wrinkles as Roxanne Perez and Finn Balor continued to needle into the group.

The problem, however, was that Morgan finally returned after a month off filming a movie. While these were some bright spots, WWE made the next four mistakes on the RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event.

#4. Featuring comedians instead of giving title challengers entrances

Cross-promotion is one thing, but since RAW moved to Netflix, it's become an unbearable part of the show. The need to constantly show random "celebrities" from some of its shows takes away time from the ring.

This week's show featured two comedians who have shows or specials on Netflix. They were interviewed backstage before hyping up with the War Raiders for the tag title contest.

The problem was that those comedians were shown drinking beer in the crowd. Meanwhile, the Creeds and War Raiders did not receive entrances and just appeared in the ring.

If WWE wants fans to take title matches seriously, they need to treat the champs and challengers with more respect. This wasn't a throwaway match like Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa. It was a Championship contest.

#3. Not coming up with new material for Jey Uso and Gunther

Jey Uso may pop the crowd with his incessant "Yeeting," but when the proof hits the pavement, his World Heavyweight title run has been disappointing. Feuding with Logan Paul doesn't excite many people.

He's also feuded with Gunther over both the World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles. It's not a new feud, so every time they exchange promos, they rehash the same rhetoric.

The Ring General doesn't think Jey is a worthy champion and can't handle the pressure. Jey brushes it off and says he has friends, family, and the fans behind him. This is precisely what each man said (again) on RAW.

#2. CM Punk's usage again on RAW

The Best in the World has worked the Brock Lesnar schedule since WrestleMania 41 concluded. He's barely shown up in significant capacities, which is a big misuse of his talents.

Punk is one of the best promos, and should be cutting an extended one every other week at the very least.

After getting Tsunamied at Saturday Night's Main Event, Punk simply showed up after Seth Rollins qualified for Money in the Bank. It was basically two minutes. If he wanted to stick it to his rival, shouldn't he have cost him the match sooner?

#1. A disparity among RAW's top champions

As previously mentioned, Jey Uso had an in-ring promo segment with Gunther. He was also featured backstage with Sami Zayn, and later, in the main event when coming to Zayn's aid.

He's the champion, but that doesn't mean WWE should forget about its other major titleholders. The Yeet Master defended his title at Saturday Night's Main Event. That's a lot of saturation for one of RAW's titleholders.

IYO SKY is the Women's World Champion, but wasn't featured over the weekend. Her only appearance on RAW was next to Kairi Sane as Liv Morgan bragged in her face.

The segment lasted about three minutes. Not giving equal time to SKY makes it feel like she's not as important as Jey. He could have had one less segment that could have been given to Sky or someone else.

