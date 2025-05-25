4 Mistakes WWE made at Saturday Night's Main Event

Saturday Night's Main Event was the second of three WWE events in 40 days. After Backlash earlier this month, the television special featured a card that felt like an episode of RAW or SmackDown.

Money in the Bank is only two weeks away, and the SNME main event was booked primarily to set up a huge match for that PLE.

Each performer did their best with what they were given, but it felt like bookers tried to cram a lot more than could fit into two hours of a special event. WWE made the following four mistakes at the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

#4. More commercials than wrestling on Saturday Night's Main Event

One thing that seemed to overtake the action at Saturday Night's Main Event was the number of commercials. Some Netflix users get ads for RAW, while SmackDown airs on USA Network with commercial breaks.

This event, however, was much different. There was one ad break almost every four minutes, breaking up the action in every match and sometimes killing the momentum in the tag team, steel cage, and main event contests.

There were even two commercials in the first four minutes when Jey Uso faced Logan Paul. Commercials are necessary for advertising, but not at the rate they were used for Saturday Night's Main Event.

#3. Chelsea Green's questionable booking

While she was the inaugural Women's United States Champion, you wouldn't know it from her booking. Chelsea Green may have defeated Michin a few times, but when it comes to Zelina Vega, she's lost in a few different ways.

One setback was via disqualification, one came after a surprise rollup, and Vega's title victory came after a Sunset Flip Bomb off the top. Vega remained undefeated against Green by hitting the same move to win at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Had Chelsea Green at least qualified for Money in the Bank, or officials waited for her qualifying match, the loss wouldn't have hurt her credibility as much.

Vega even beat her this time with the Secret Hervice ringside, making Green look completely weak and inept.

#2. Damian Priest wins by walking out of the cage

When two stars have a great feud, it often ends in a huge stipulation match. It can be a Last One Standing, Steel Cage, or Hell in a Cell showdown.

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre looked to end their blood rivalry in a steel cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event. While there was some carnage and vitriol displayed, the biggest sticking point was the finish.

Priest hit McIntyre with a Con-Chair-To and walked out of the cage. It didn't feel like a fitting end to a huge rivalry, especially with how the two brawled throughout the arena on the last SmackDown.

The Scottish Warrior also popped up quickly as Priest was still leaving the ring. That doesn't feel like the definitive end to their rivalry.

#1. Jey Uso cannot cleanly win his title matches

Jey Uso has defended the World Heavyweight Championship twice since winning it from Gunther at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General tapped out rather quickly, making him look softer than he's been booked to be.

Against Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman interfered to cause a disqualification. It was done to set Rollins up as the new top heel on RAW, but Jey didn't successfully defeat The Visionary.

He had a chance to get a clean victory over the arrogant Logan Paul, but even that match was an overbooked mess. John Cena pulled the ref out of the ring, causing Cody Rhodes to come out and attack Cena and Logan Paul.

Fans of The Yeet Master will be happy that he won. However, it doesn't paint him as the guy who can overcome any challenger, especially with how he was booked in his first two defenses.

