4 mistakes WWE made on SmackDown after Saturday Night's Main Event from Atlanta

After both missing out on last week's SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and John Cena appeared to sign the contract for their match at SummerSlam. Cena tried to weasel out of the match with the excuse of filming a movie, but the contract had both signatures by the end of the night.Solo Siko and Jacob Fatu both endured some legal issues after fans witnessed the aftermath of what appeared to be a car accident in the parking lot to open the show.Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill cut pre-taped promos ahead of their clash for the WWE Women's Title at SummerSlam.Even with a great match with four of SmackDown's top teams, other segments fell flat. WWE made the next four mistakes on SmackDown after Saturday Night's Main Event from Atlanta.#4. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are gifted a title shot at SummerSlam View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdam Pearce denied the New Day a rematch with The Judgment Day after losing the titles a few weeks ago on RAW. They have to battle other duos on the next RAW to earn a rematch with JD McDonagh and Finn Balor.Charlotte Flair simply explained to Alexa Bliss that she went to Pearce, and he gave them a WWE Women's Tag Team Title shot at SummerSlam.It will be explained that Sol Ruca and Zaria were pinned at Evolution, and the champs beat the Kabuki Warriors the next night on RAW.The problem is that the same episode of SmackDown featured a #1 Contender's Fatal Four-Way for the right to challenge The Wyatt Sicks. A little consistency among titles would be nice, rather than picking and choosing who gets what.#3. The police in the Fatu/Solo segment weren't believable at allWWE SmackDown opened in the parking lot with police officers, Solo Sikoa and his MFTs, and some WWE officials. Sikoa and his allies made it seem like there was a car accident, and they later blamed Jacob Fatu for the mess.The police officers looked like they bought their outfits at Party City. The main speaker was not believable at all, referring to Fatu as a 'person of interest' instead of a 'suspect.'Sikoa and everyone involved in the &quot;accident&quot; were 'people of interest.' The main officer also looked down at his paper when he said 'person of interest' and not the name of the suspect, Fatu.The officers took the former US Champ to the police station, but returned after clearing him by watching footage from the building. They couldn't have watched that footage to confirm what did or didn't happen before taking a ride downtown?#2. Where's the Women's United States Champion?Giulia defeated Zelina Vega on SmackDown before Night of Champions to become the new Women's US Champion. She hasn't appeared live (a pre-taped promo isn't live) on SmackDown since winning the title.The Beautiful Madness also hasn't competed on the blue brand since that victory. She appeared briefly on the go-home episode of NXT and in the Evolution Battle Royal. WWE made a big deal about creating the mid-card titles for its women.The Women's Intercontinental Title has been booked well, and Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch have wrestled some of the best matches of the year. Why isn't the same focus given to Giulia, especially with SummerSlam just two weeks away?#1. Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso take out four guys on SmackDownJacob Fatu has battled Solo Sikoa and his MFTs for the last month or so. Jimmy Uso has joined his side from time to time after rejecting Solo's offer of reconciliation.The two sides met in the ring, with Jimmy and The Samoan Werewolf getting the better of their four adversaries. As if Solo hasn't been booked poorly enough against other Bloodline members, his entire group was taken out by two stars.If fans are supposed to take Sikoa seriously as a major threat and future world champion, he shouldn't be retreating with a two-man numbers advantage. They had the upper hand for less than 30 seconds in the segment.