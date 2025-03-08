4 Mistakes WWE made on SmackDown this week

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown gave another twist on The Road to WrestleMania 41, with Naomi officially turning heel. Besides this, the mid-card division of the blue brand now has a new United States Champion, with LA Knight dethroning Shinsuke Nakamura.

In this article, we will discuss four mistakes WWE has made in the fallout edition of SmackDown after the Elimination Chamber 2025.

#4. No debut of Wyatt Sicks yet

In the past few weeks, the Wyatt Sicks glitches have been seen during Alexa Bliss' segments on the blue brand, but the sinister faction has yet to debut on Friday nights. The fallout edition of SmackDown after Elimination Chamber seemed like the perfect spot for Uncle Howdy's faction arrival.

Despite this, WWE has not yet book the Wyatt Sicks on the blue brand after the faction was transferred to the brand. We are just a few weeks away from The Showcase of The Immortals, and delaying Wyatts' arrival on Friday nights could result in not having them a proper build for WrestleMania.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura losing the US Title isn't great for his future

LA Knight winning the United States Championship is indeed a great decision to take after having an awful title reign of Shinsuke Nakamura. However, this decision isn't great for the Japanese star as it not only appears to make him look weak but also seemingly raises the chances for him to miss WrestleMania 41.

The King of Strong Style losing the title before 'Mania could be a mistake from the future perspective of Nakamura in WWE.

#2. Naomi has no backup against Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill attacked Naomi at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, and it was evident that The Storm would confront The Glow on the recent episode of SmackDown. Despite this, the real-life Bloodline member had no backup against Cargill after she confessed the guilt in front of Bianca Belair.

This booking not only shows Naomi as a weak star but seemingly makes their potential WrestleMania match predictable, as Jade has overpowered The Glow twice now.

Instead, WWE can book the storyline where, after confessing the guilt, Naomi introduces a new faction of her own and destroys Jade Cargill upon her arrival.

#1. No John Cena & The Rock on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes made an emphatic statement on the show and sent a big message to John Cena for WrestleMania 41. The promo of the American Nightmare gets a huge cheer from the live crowd, and they are on the side of Rhodes against evil Cena.

However, one of the major mistakes WWE made in this segment was the absence of both John Cena and The Rock from the show. Even if The Franchise Player is unable to be part of SmackDown, the company could at least have a pre-recorded promo or an appearance from The Final Boss.

This could stick fans to the entire storyline and make them wait to see what will happen next on the Road to WrestleMania.

