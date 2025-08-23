4 Mistakes WWE made on SmackDown this week

Welcome to another edition of mistakes made by WWE on this week's SmackDown. The latest episode of the Friday night show ended with Logan Paul punching John Cena and knocking him out backstage in front of Nick Aldis.Besides this, Randy Orton is back on the show to attack Drew McIntyre. Now, let's cover 4 mistakes the Stamford-based promotion made on the blue brand this week.#4. R-Truth is becoming an issue againWWE @WWELINK.@RonKillings flew to the wrong Dublin 😅💀R-Truth and Aleister Black were set to compete in a singles match, but the match was canceled after Truth revealed that he had reached Dublin, but sadly, it was Dublin, Georgia, and not in Ireland. This shows that WWE is once again booking the veteran as a comedic character, and this could emerge as a big issue in the near future.Sure, the comedic element is great for the storyline and entertains the audience, but it limits the booking options for the 53-year-old star. It eventually makes it tough for the company to book R-Truth seriously in the long run.#3. No Lyra Valkyria on the showADAM O' DRISCOLL 🇮🇪 @adamodriscollLINKIYO SKY and Lyra Valkyria are a dream team #Smackdown 💚🇮🇪Lyra Valkyria was the hometown girl in Dublin, and despite this, she was notably absent on SmackDown this week. The crowd even chanted her name during the show. Later, during an off-air moment, the former Women's IC Champion made her presence felt and received a thunderous reaction from the crowd.Although Lyra was backstage, her absence on WWE TV seems to be a glaring mistake. If she were given airtime, it could have generated a massive reaction from the live crowd and could have been a great moment on television, and for the star herself.#2. No fresh feud for Randy OrtonEliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINK🚨 RANDY ORTON IS BACK 🚨 RANDY ORTON JUST RKO'D DREW MCINTYRE 🤯 #SmackDownRandy Orton is back on SmackDown, and he has seemingly picked up right where he left it, going against Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior was mocking Cody Rhodes in his absence, and Orton slithered in to hit an RKO. This confirms that WWE has plans for Orton vs. McIntyre in the absence of The American Nightmare.Though their potential match will be a banger, not booking Orton in a fresh feud could be a mistake. Instead of continuing this stop-start feud, WWE should look to book The Legend Killer in a new rivalry.Considering he may not have too long left in the ring, Orton's booking should be better moving forward.#1. Still nothing new for Solo and his MFT on SmackDownSolo Sikoa and his MFT made their presence felt on the blue brand this week, but the Triple H creative regime seemingly has nothing new for them. MFT members JC Mateo and Tonga Loa locked horns against the Street Profits, where Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford scored the victory.In addition, WWE has planted more seeds for a Wyatt Sicks vs. MFT rivalry. This slow progression in the MFT storyline makes them look not so strong, and this could be a big mistake on SmackDown this week.