4 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week

WWE SmackDown this week witnessed some significant progress and development heading toward Clash in Paris 2025. Additionally, the Stamford-based promotion has dropped significant hints about its plans.This week's edition of the blue brand saw John Cena and Logan Paul engaged in a heated altercation along with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, rejuvenating their rivalry. In this article, we will discuss four things WWE subtly told us on the recent episode of SmackDown.#4. No Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre at Clash in ParisEarlier, there were speculations that Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes might lock horns at Clash in Paris 2025. This assumption came up after the Scottish Warrior attacked the American Nightmare in a past episode of the Friday Night show.However, Rhodes was absent on SmackDown this week, and no update has been given by WWE yet. Besides this, the Scottish Warrior mocked him by stating that he had no friends left in this business, as everyone was after his championship.Soon, Randy Orton made his presence felt and hit Drew McIntyre with an RKO. The absence of Rhodes and the arrival of Orton confirm that at Clash in Paris, The Scottish Warrior will clash against the Legend Killer, not the Undisputed Champion.#3. Brock Lesnar vs John Cena at WWE WrestlepaloozaPW Chronicle @_PWChronicleLINKNick Aldis approaches John Cena to tell him he’s heard from Brock Lesnar, but Logan Paul appears and KO’s Cena to close out the show. As much as I didn’t want to see it, I am actually enjoying this Cena vs. Paul feud so far. 👏 #SmackDownWWE Wrestlepalooza is set to take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025. During the ending moments on SmackDown, Nick Aldis approached Cena and was about to tell him something he heard from Brock Lesnar. However, Logan Paul disrupted their conversation and knocked Cena out.The reference to the Beast Incarnate in John Cena's segment subtly confirms that a match between them will indeed take place. As Wrestlepalooza is the PLE after Clash in Paris, that could be the ideal location for this showdown.#2. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss' potential tensions on SmackDown soonZechariah Welch @Zackwwe10LINKCHARLOTTE FLAIR IS HERE BUT ALEXA BLISS IS NOT WITH HER BECAUSE SHE’S NOT MEDICALLY CLEARED. #SMACKDOWNCharlotte Flair suffered a major loss against Piper Niven on SmackDown. This granted the Secret Hervice a Tag Team Championship shot against Flair and Alexa Bliss next week. The Goddess was absent from the blue brand tonight due to a medical reason cited by WWE.However, the loss of The Queen may increase tensions between this fan favorite tag team. Bliss might not be happy with Charlotte suffering a loss in her absence, and this could lead to future strains between them if they lose the tag team titles next week.#1. Drew McIntyre is John Cena's final opponent in the WWE retirement tourEliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINK“You’re scared of John Cena subconsciously. It’s not 2010, that’s not Super Cena, that’s still John Cena. You’re gonna make this right tonight, whatever it takes.” DREW MCINTYRE TELLING LOGAN TO MAKE THINGS RIGHT WITH CENA 👀 #SmackDownWhen John Cena took out Logan Paul on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre confronted The Maverick. McIntyre disclosed that the YouTuber feared the old Super Cena version of the Franchise Player, but this was not 2010. He even provoked the former United States Champion to take revenge on Cena and do whatever it takes.This was why Logan attacked the 17-time World Champion at the end of SmackDown. The inclusion of the Scottish Warrior in Cena vs. Logan and his words against the Cenation Leader seem like a subtle confirmation that he could be the last opponent for John Cena in his retirement tour in WWE.