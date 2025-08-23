4 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week

By Love Verma
Published Aug 23, 2025 05:04 GMT
John Cena attacked backstage on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com &amp; X]
John Cena attacked backstage on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com & X]

WWE SmackDown this week witnessed some significant progress and development heading toward Clash in Paris 2025. Additionally, the Stamford-based promotion has dropped significant hints about its plans.

Ad

This week's edition of the blue brand saw John Cena and Logan Paul engaged in a heated altercation along with Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, rejuvenating their rivalry.

In this article, we will discuss four things WWE subtly told us on the recent episode of SmackDown.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

#4. No Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre at Clash in Paris

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Earlier, there were speculations that Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes might lock horns at Clash in Paris 2025. This assumption came up after the Scottish Warrior attacked the American Nightmare in a past episode of the Friday Night show.

However, Rhodes was absent on SmackDown this week, and no update has been given by WWE yet. Besides this, the Scottish Warrior mocked him by stating that he had no friends left in this business, as everyone was after his championship.

Ad

Soon, Randy Orton made his presence felt and hit Drew McIntyre with an RKO. The absence of Rhodes and the arrival of Orton confirm that at Clash in Paris, The Scottish Warrior will clash against the Legend Killer, not the Undisputed Champion.

#3. Brock Lesnar vs John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Ad

WWE Wrestlepalooza is set to take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025. During the ending moments on SmackDown, Nick Aldis approached Cena and was about to tell him something he heard from Brock Lesnar. However, Logan Paul disrupted their conversation and knocked Cena out.

The reference to the Beast Incarnate in John Cena's segment subtly confirms that a match between them will indeed take place. As Wrestlepalooza is the PLE after Clash in Paris, that could be the ideal location for this showdown.

Ad

#2. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss' potential tensions on SmackDown soon

Ad

Charlotte Flair suffered a major loss against Piper Niven on SmackDown. This granted the Secret Hervice a Tag Team Championship shot against Flair and Alexa Bliss next week. The Goddess was absent from the blue brand tonight due to a medical reason cited by WWE.

However, the loss of The Queen may increase tensions between this fan favorite tag team. Bliss might not be happy with Charlotte suffering a loss in her absence, and this could lead to future strains between them if they lose the tag team titles next week.

Ad

#1. Drew McIntyre is John Cena's final opponent in the WWE retirement tour

Ad

When John Cena took out Logan Paul on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre confronted The Maverick. McIntyre disclosed that the YouTuber feared the old Super Cena version of the Franchise Player, but this was not 2010. He even provoked the former United States Champion to take revenge on Cena and do whatever it takes.

This was why Logan attacked the 17-time World Champion at the end of SmackDown. The inclusion of the Scottish Warrior in Cena vs. Logan and his words against the Cenation Leader seem like a subtle confirmation that he could be the last opponent for John Cena in his retirement tour in WWE.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications