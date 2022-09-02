Lack of surprises; no title changes - 4 mistakes that WWE shouldn't make at Clash at the Castle

Clash at the Castle will be the first WWE Premium Live Event since Triple H took full control as the creative head. He did preside over SummerSlam, but those angles were primarily built up by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

The event will be WWE's first huge show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years. It's past overdue with so many prominent British, Scottish, Irish, and Welsh stars on the roster.

Perhaps the biggest such name is Drew McIntyre, who will clash with Roman Reigns for the WWE Unified Championship. Becky Lynch would probably have been booked for the event, but she's currently injured. Could she make a surprise appearance at Clash at the Castle?

While things have been getting better under The Game, there are always mistakes that can be made with premium live events.

Below are four mistakes that WWE should not make at Clash at the Castle.

#4. Bayley's team needs to win

Bayley is angling for a shot at Bianca Belair and the RAW Women's title.

Many felt that Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky were the slam-dunk picks to make it to the finals of the Women's Tag Team Tournament. After RAW's controversial final, Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez were crowned as the new Women's Tag Team Champion.

Aliyah pinned the wrong person (Kai) as Sky was technically the legal performer for her team. The issue may be addressed on the RAW after Clash at the Castle.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky will face Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Bianca Belair. However, Bayley's group must emerge victorious.

Bayley's return was and should have been treated like a big deal. Her team made the finals of the tournament and features two of the most technically sound women in NXT history. If they lose another big match, they'll be on their way to having as much credibility as Retribution.

#3. There must be a definitive ending to the SmackDown Women's title match

Simply put, the SmackDown Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle is on extremely thin ice.

Liv Morgan's cash-in was a great moment, but the finish to the ensuing rematch with Ronda Rousey was botched. It divided the WWE Universe as some booed Morgan after the match.

While Morgan's win was great, she shouldn't be able to beat both Rousey and Shayna Baszler. They are both legitimate butt-kickers outside of WWE. However it happens, the match needs a clear winner.

The easiest and most logical outcome would be for The Queen of Spades to run through Morgan. Baszler deserves a singles title run but has always been pushed to the back of the division. Morgan's triumph was a nice moment, but she could only be the lovable underdog for so long.

#2. Clash at the Castle must continue the trend of surprise returns

Could The Monster Among Men be on his way back to WWE?

One constant thing under Triple H's short time in charge of WWE has been the return and debut of performers. Bayley returned from injury at SummerSlam with the debuting Sky and Kai by her side.

Karrion Kross returned with a bang on SmackDown while Hit Row, Dexter Lumis, and Johnny Gargano all joined the roster. Whether it's another star returning from injury or a wrestler returning to WWE, the show must keep that trend going.

Perhaps the Fiend or Braun Strowman will rejoin WWE in Cardiff. WWE could also have Charlotte Flair or Sasha Banks and Naomi return from hiatus.

It would be a poetic moment if Harry Smith returned to WWE 30 years after his father won the Intercontinental Championship from Bret Hart at Wembley Stadium. The surprises have kept fans on their toes and they need to continue at Clash at the Castle.

#1. Drew McIntyre must leave Clash at the Castle as the Unified Champion

WWE @WWE The Head of the Table @WWERomanReigns and The Scottish Warrior @DMcIntyreWWE will tear each other apart at #WWECastle , LIVE, next Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, streaming live on @peacockTV The Head of the Table @WWERomanReigns and The Scottish Warrior @DMcIntyreWWE will tear each other apart at #WWECastle, LIVE, next Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, streaming live on @peacockTV. https://t.co/vGrbujz7at

There is no better time than Clash at the Castle to crown a new Unified Champion. McIntyre has been waiting in the wings as Roman Reigns has held both the Universal and WWE titles. It's well past time for someone else to get a chance to be the top star.

McIntyre has also done the job for Reigns on a few occasions. He lost to The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 35 when Reigns returned from his leukemia treatment. The Scottish Warrior also did the job at Survivor Series in 2020 when both were Champions.

A handful of stars could be the next Unified Champion and McIntyre is atop that list. Let him run with the ball to freshen up the title scene.

However it happens, whether due to interference from Theory or Karrion Kross, Drew McIntyre must leave Clash at the Castle with both titles.

