4 mistakes that WWE must avoid with Cody Rhodes if he wins the Undisputed Title

Will Cody Rhodes become the Undisputed WWE Champion again this weekend? That is what many fans are wondering ahead of the first-ever two-night edition of SummerSlam.The American Nightmare is scheduled to go one-on-one with John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam Sunday. This is a big-time match, but it is also important in the sense that many hope it will make up for their previous bout at WrestleMania 41.Cody and John battled it out in the main event of WrestleMania, and the match just didn't work. Be it because of John Cena's heel psychology, the crowd not being behind Cody, or Travis Scott's awful interference, it just didn't work. It put a stain on the end of Cody's title reign.If Rhodes wins the world title back, there are mistakes that Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment need to avoid. Not just for the end of his title reign, but for the entirety of it. This article will look at a handful of mistakes the company must not make if The American Nightmare wins back the world title.#4. There can't be random title defenses without a notable storyWWE has a wealth of titles, and they all have different goals. For mid-card championships, the belts are usually more about both workrate and preparing the champion to eventually reach the next level. Lyra Valkyria's reign as Women's Intercontinental Champion was a great example of this.For the Undisputed WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship, the titles are more about drawing. Drawing fans to the building, drawing audiences on television and streaming, and drawing attention. As a result, feuds are needed, and Cody Rhodes can't just have random matches for the sake of it.For example, his match with Logan Paul during his last run as world champion was very much just a filler bout. There wasn't much of a story, and it was a one-and-done. Less of that is needed this time around.#3. He shouldn't be kept babyface for the entire title reignCody Rhodes returned in 2022 and was instantly one of WWE's most popular performers. Fans adore The American Nightmare, and his merch often flies off the shelf. With that being said, not everything is perfect.There have been a handful of occasions this year where fans either turned on Cody Rhodes or at least weren't fully behind him. WWE WrestleMania with John Cena and Night of Champions with Randy Orton are examples of this.As a result, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials need to eventually turn Cody Rhodes during this world title reign. It doesn't necessarily have to happen immediately, but it should happen at some point during Rhodes' time with the belt.#2. WWE shouldn't have an immediate third John Cena matchJohn Cena is one of the best to ever do it. Not only is he the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, but Cena is also the record-breaking 17-time world champion. He is also a major name in Hollywood these days.The Undisputed WWE Champion won the prized title from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. This weekend, the two men will go at it for one more clash. Given that both matches headlined extremely successful stadium shows, Triple H might be tempted to have an immediate third match between the two.As tempting as that may be, Triple H needs to resist that urge. Cody working with John too much both makes fans want to cheer him less, but it also becomes stale. The last thing a new champion needs is a stale rivalry immediately.#1. Cody Rhodes needs to be kept away from Solo SikoaSolo Sikoa is a dangerous man. The reigning WWE United States Champion is a top star on SmackDown. He also leads The MFT, a group featuring JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga.Last year, Sikoa feuded with Cody Rhodes. The two headlined WWE SummerSlam and even battled inside a steel cage on SmackDown. This meant Cody also dealt with Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.While the feud was okay and their Steel Cage Match was great, Triple H must resist going back to the rivalry now. It would be incredibly boring to see these two resume their feud again.