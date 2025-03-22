4 Mistakes WWE must avoid in John Cena's second confrontation with Cody Rhodes on RAW

After a heel turn heard around the world and a tense faceoff in Brussels, John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to meet again on WWE RAW in Glasgow, Scotland. The Cenation Leader and The American Nightmare will confront each other for the second time on the red brand's show as they build toward their WrestleMania 41 Undisputed WWE Title match.

The two legendary personalities are expected to bring the fireworks yet again, given how skilled they both are on the microphone. However, they must be given the right platform to succeed. The Triple H-led creative team must avoid key booking mistakes that could hamper the rivalry.

These four mistakes must be avoided on WWE RAW when John Cena and Cody Rhodes confront each other for the second time:

#4. John Cena and Cody Rhodes must not have yet another pull-apart brawl on WWE RAW

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 has been littered with epic pull-apart brawls, with multiple stars having to be separated in heated segments. From Gunther and Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton to Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, almost every 'Mania-bound superstar has been involved in such a melee. Just under a month to the Las Vegas PLE, fan fatigue is setting in.

As such, John Cena and Cody Rhodes must not fall into the same repetitive groove with another brawl. Given that their dispute is more philosophical than physical and their dream match could headline one of the nights at the Allegiant Stadium, they need to set themselves apart. Thus, minimizing physical contact will go a long way toward keeping their feud fresh and on the right track.

#3. John Cena and Cody Rhodes must avoid going over the allotted time and affecting other segments on WWE RAW

John Cena's first confrontation on RAW in Brussels was an incredible spectacle. From The Franchise Player cutting a masterful heel promo on an energized Belgian crowd to The American Nightmare demanding the "real" Cena to show up in Las Vegas, the segment left fans buzzing. However, it reportedly ran long, with its effects being felt across the rest of the show.

Most segments that followed seemed rushed, with Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory being especially brief, barely lasting a minute, with rumors suggesting it was meant to go much longer. If the squash match was indeed shortened due to Cena and Rhodes going too long, then their epic face-off indirectly contributed to its very negative reception.

The Undisputed WWE Champion and his challenger must stay within their time to avoid affecting the rest of the card and, in turn, damaging hype for WrestleMania 41.

#2. The Rock must not be neglected in John Cena's second confrontation with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Although he turned heel at The Rock's behest, John Cena's first confrontation with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW made no mention of The Final Boss. The Cenation Leader blamed fans for "trapping him in an abusive relationship" for 25 years and proceeded to "break up" with them. However, he did not explain why he aligned with The Brahma Bull, with whom he once shared a bitter rivalry.

Cena's connection with The Great One must be addressed to justify The Final Boss' role in the former's shocking Elimination Chamber turn. Many would argue that the feud doesn't need The Rock, but it would arguably be worse to ignore his role in the story. As such, he must be factored in, potentially building to him being in his fellow Hollywood star's corner at WrestleMania 41.

On the other hand, if the third-generation superstar makes a surprise appearance, he must not steal the spotlight either.

#1. John Cena's second confrontation with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW must not be a one-sided verbal "burial"

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are two of the best promo artists in the Stamford-based company today. The 16-time World Champion is widely regarded as one of the best ever on the microphone. The American Nightmare has also established himself as a force, regularly having epic segments with stars such as CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and more.

Given how good both men are at talking, fans anticipate an explosive but fairly even exchange when they confront each other in Glasgow. A one-sided "battle" could irreparably damage whoever ends up on the receiving end of it and kill fan interest in the feud. Cena and Cody will no doubt "cook" each other, but a balance must be struck to ensure neither man is verbally "buried."

