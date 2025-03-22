John Cena may not appear on WWE RAW alone; 5-time Tag Team Champion to make a shock return? Exploring the possibility

The upcoming episode of RAW will air live from Glasgow in Scotland and John Cena will be part of the show. After what happened this week on the red brand, fans' excitement to see the veteran star is at its peak. It will be quite interesting to see whether the crowd would be hostile or friendly towards him. However, Cena may not appear alone this time.

There is a good possibility that he could return with The Rock. The 52-year-old, who happens to be a five-time tag team champion in WWE, has been away from programming since Elimination Chamber. However, the ongoing storyline between Cody Rhodes and John Cena has a significant involvement of The Final Boss and none can deny that.

While the company hasn't officially advertised him for the upcoming show, there are high chances of it happening though. Rumors have been swirling that The Rock could make a thunderous return on next week's RAW alongside John Cena. WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away and The Great One's involvement could take things to the next level.

Well, it may come as a surprise for the fans in Glasgow, Scotland. Just when Rhodes and Cena would be in the middle of a segment, The Rock's theme song could echo in the arena. It will not only leave the WWE Universe electrified but will also pave the way for a new chapter in the ongoing saga. Moreover, it will make the Road to WrestleMania much more exciting.

However, the above scenario is entirely speculative based on the rumors. The Final Boss' return is nothing but a dream scenario at this point and only time will tell if it happens next week on RAW.

John Cena to make Cody Rhodes pay for his insolence next week?

The two WrestleMania 41 opponents came face-to-face in the latest episode of Monday Night RAW in Brussels, Belgium. What was supposed to be a heated war of words between John Cena and Cody Rhodes turned into a one-sided affair. The American Nightmare did not let Cena speak a word before him.

Rhodes shutting down the veteran star was not only disrespecting but was an act of insolence. As a result, he could face the consequences of his actions in the upcoming episode of RAW, and why not? The Cenation Leader could unleash a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes, making the latter bleed in the middle of the ring.

Well, if The Rock returns, it will only make things worse for the Undisputed WWE Champion. The Final Boss could also lay out a merciless beatdown on Rhodes alongside the 16-time World Champion. John Cena getting physical with his WrestleMania 41 opponent ahead of their big match will intensify their feud.

It will play a key role in adding another layer to this ongoing storyline between John Cena and Cody Rhodes which has taken an interesting turn lately. However, this is speculation and it remains to be seen what WWE has in store.

