4 new leaders for Paul Heyman's WWE group after Seth Rollins' injury

Seth Rollins suffered an unfortunate injury to his knee during his match with LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Visionary led an assault on many WWE stars, including many participants of the 2025 Money in the Bank ladder match.

Rollins and Paul Heyman's new alliance assaulted Sami Zayn, CM Punk, Penta, and Knight. The Visionary claimed his actions were for the betterment of the future of the industry.

The injury comes at a time when WWE was building to SummerSlam and a potential cash-in from Rollins. With a new void in Paul Heyman's group, the next four stars could take over the leadership role.

#4. Aleister Black could switch brands and roles

Aleister Black returned to WWE as a face, but after dealing with the unhinged R-Truth, he teased a heel turn. Black was in the right as Truth continued to interrupt his business on SmackDown.

Things came to a head when the former 24/7 Champion almost cheated in their most recent encounter. Damian Priest tried to smooth things over again, but Black blasted him with a Black Mass.

Since he dealt with Seth Rollins and his delusions for the business in the past, Black could guide the group in his absence.

It would instantly increase his standing in WWE by moving to RAW. Paul Heyman is also reportedly a big fan of the former NXT Champion.

#3. Ricky Saints might move on from NXT

Whoever takes over leadership of the faction needs to have good mic skills. Ricky Saints may be a face in NXT, but he lost in his bid to reclaim the North American title at the Great American Bash.

Had Ethan Page lost, he could have been a good choice. With Saints losing and ready for the main roster, his promotion could come sooner than planned. He can carry the torch for Seth Rollins while also learning from The Oracle, Paul Heyman.

There were already rumors earlier this summer that Saints and Page were possible new recruits for the faction. Saints needs a meaningful spot when he joins RAW or SmackDown. Replacing Seth Rollins would cover that.

#2. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman handpicked Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker was already positioned as the future of the industry. (Image Credit: WWE on YouTube).

If WWE officials don't want to switch things up too much due to Seth Rollins' injury, Bron Breakker could act as the de facto leader. He already irked Rollins and Heyman by grabbing the mic and speaking first on RAW.

This would allow Breakker to assume the main-event spot in the group, while also opening up a spot for a new recruit to fill his place. This could be anyone from Carmelo Hayes to Saints or Ethan Page.

Even Lexis King is ready for the main roster. The group dynamics could be a blessing in disguise for an NXT star ready for a big shot on the main roster.

#1. Karrion Kross deserves a WWE push

Karrion Kross has battled Sami Zayn over the last month, trying to get Zayn to admit that he's lying to himself. It didn't work, but that hasn't stopped Kross from attacking the former Intercontinental Champion.

The WWE Universe has been extremely supportive of Kross over the last six months. Bron Breakker even felt that he didn't truly dispatch of Zayn last week due to Kross attacking his prey with a lead pipe before the match.

Kross has the promo skills and aura to fill in for Seth Rollins atop his group. He's a heel who tries to test and corrupt the supposed heroes on the roster. Rollins has tormented the faces in a different fashion.

Adding Kross would instantly increase his stock in WWE while showing the fans that officials are listening to them. They brought back R-Truth after crowd support. Kross has experienced similar adulation from the fans.

