4 new tag teams Triple H can form in WWE

Tag team wrestling is alive and well in WWE, at least in some ways. The SmackDown tag team scene is on fire, with some of the best teams in the world battling it out and engaging in serious feuds.

Unfortunately, not every tag team division in the company is as exciting. The RAW tag team scene has been lackluster, and the Women's Tag Team Championship picture was much stronger in 2024 than it has been so far this year.

With that said, Triple H can correct this by forming some tag teams. This article will explore a handful of potential teams The Game could put together, which may go on to help some of the struggling divisions.

In some cases, these are classic teams reuniting. In other cases, the stars in question have never worked together in World Wrestling Entertainment. Regardless, The Game could potentially unite them on television. Which teams could The King of Kings form?

Below are four new tag teams Triple H can form in WWE.

#4. The Dungeon Dolls might be WWE's next big tag team

Maxxine Dupri and Natalya are real-life friends who routinely train together when away from WWE television. They even seem to call themselves The Dungeon Dolls, which is a very nifty name for a tag team. With that said, none of this has been firmly established by Triple H and WWE yet.

For now, they don't seem to be an official team. They hang out together and train together, but Natalya and Dupri don't wrestle on television as a duo. They certainly don't have an official team name established yet.

That could change if Triple H decides to keep the WWE stars together. With how popular Maxxine Dupri is and how talented Natalya is, the two could be the next big thing in the Women's Tag Team Title scene. Everything depends on whether The Game puts them together or not.

#3. Naomi and Nia Jax recently teased uniting

Naomi and Nia Jax are two future WWE Hall of Famers. Both women are former world champions who have been dominant stars in the women's division. Both have also held tag team gold, but never together.

Notably, Naomi and Nia have a significant link, as both women are part of the real-life Bloodline. Jax is a member of the family, whereas Naomi married into the family once she wed Jimmy Uso.

There is hope that the two could be a team moving forward, however. They technically were on the same side during SmackDown when Nia Jax laid out Tiffany Stratton. Naomi went on to tease an alliance on social media. Triple H could make a borderline unstoppable duo if he so chooses.

#2. The Usos can reunite in WWE full-time

The Usos were one of the best tag teams in WWE history. They held tag team gold together on RAW and SmackDown an unbelievable eight times. They are regarded by many as one of, if not the best, tag teams in the company's history.

While they were a successful team, Jimmy and Jey Uso have been doing their own thing for a while. Jey held the World Heavyweight Title until this past Monday, for example. Now, however, it may be time for Triple H to reunite The Usos in WWE.

Triple H may already be teasing the reunion of The Usos on RAW. The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston recently cut a promo where they mocked Jey for losing his World Heavyweight Championship. It could be setting up The Usos vs. The New Day one more time, which has been a classic tag team feud for this generation.

#1. The Lucha Brothers could unite on RAW or SmackDown

The Lucha Brothers were a tag team comprised of real-life brothers Penta and Rey Fenix. They teamed up all over the world, but they're likely best known for being in All Elite Wrestling as a tandem. Both men have since joined WWE.

Since coming to WWE, The Lucha Brothers have been kept apart. Penta debuted first back in January on RAW. Rey Fenix then showed up on SmackDown around two months ago. For now, the spectacular stars haven't crossed paths in any meaningful way, nor have they teamed up.

Triple H could change that soon, however. Given that both men are on separate brands, The Game could move Fenix to RAW or Penta to SmackDown. From there, The Lucha Brothers could take over whichever tag team division they're part of.

