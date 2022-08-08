4 old rivalries WWE could revisit in the next few months

Over the years, WWE has given us some tremendous feuds: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, and many others. While most programs are usually one-offs, others were so well-received that the creative team was compelled to revisit them.

At the moment, WWE may need to revisit some old rivalries. The roster lacks depth as major Superstars like Becky Lynch and Randy Orton are on the sidelines. Roman Reigns, perhaps the biggest star of the brand, has taken up a less hectic role and makes fewer appearances. Therefore, revisiting programs done already is a decent way of maintaining fan interest.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Rey Mysterio

Following a two-month hiatus, Edge made a fiery return at SummerSlam to assist the Mysterios in successfully vanquishing Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

It seemed as if the Rated-R Superstar had fully aligned himself with the Mysterios. However, the closing moments of the August 1st edition of RAW puzzled everyone. Edge accidentally speared Dominik Mysterio following an interference from the devious Rhea Ripley.

Rey Mysterio was confused and slightly irate as he felt that the eleven-time World Champion had intentionally speared his son. The commentators alluded to this observation as well. Therefore, The Judgement Day may have driven a wedge between Edge and the Mysterios.

Given that it was recently teased on television, WWE may have a full-fledged rivalry between the Rated-R Superstar and the Master of the 619. As hardcore fans may recall, these two legends are no strangers to each other. They have battled several times, most notably at the Royal Rumble 2008.

#4 Unified WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day

The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for more than a year. In May, they unified their titles with RAW's Tag Titles. Roman Reigns' loyal cousins have defeated the Mysterios, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, The Hurt Business, and RK-Bro. Jimmy and Jey have solidified themselves as the top duo in the division.

They recently defended their titles against the Street Profits. The Usos will need new opponents now, and The New Day, one of the most popular tag teams, may be the best possible option right now.

The two tag teams have collided several times in the past. They most recently fought in an explosive Street Fight in January, which The Usos won. However, these two tandems have incredible chemistry in the ring and always put on a great show.

The WWE Universe hailed The Usos and The New Day for their tremendous series of matches in 2017. The tag-team division is paper-thin; there are a few credible options for Reigns' cousins. Therefore, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods may be in line for another opportunity at the tag-team titles sooner rather than later.

#3 Kevin Owens may return to challenge Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has faced Kevin Owens before

Kevin Owens has been mysteriously missing for the past few weeks. His last appearance on RAW was almost four weeks ago when he set up Riddle for a surprise attack by Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Some believed that KO was injured, but fortunately, he may be "cooked up" by the creative team.

The Prizefighter might be groomed for a giant push, which may see him re-enter the main-event scene. If that happens, Owens' first target should be the Unified WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns and KO are no strangers to each other. The Head of the Table defeated Owens multiple times during the early days of his historic Universal Championship reign. They fought in TLC and Last Man Standing Matches, both of which Reigns won.

The losses must irk Kevin Owens to this day. He has an incentive and all the tools to pursue the top dog in WWE. However, a character change may be a requirement since Owens would have to turn face.

#1 Seth "Freakin" Rollins may want to pursue Roman Reigns

Speaking of potential challengers for the Unified WWE Universal Champion, Seth "Freakin" Rollins recently said he would turn his attention to the Tribal Chief now that Riddle is out of the way.

While his feud with the Original Bro is expected to continue, the Visionary may be first in line for yet another high-stakes bout with his former Shield brother. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have unfinished business: they fought in a deeply personal and brutal match at Royal Rumble 2022. The ending was far from definitive as Rollins won via disqualification.

They went on their separate paths, but the anti-climactic finish left the door open for another massive show-down in the foreseeable future.

The Messiah's has set his sights on the top prizes. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins deserves another round, as these two men have incredible chemistry. Rollins' mind games combined with Reigns' unresolved emotions make for fantastic story-telling. Hence, another match between WWE's Visionary and the Tribal Chief makes complete sense.

