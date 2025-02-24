4 Opponents for Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns’ plans for WWE WrestleMania 41 are not yet clear. The OTC seemingly suffered an injury after being attacked by Seth Rollins after their elimination at the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble and has been off-screen since then.

WWE has held back the storylines involving Roman for some time. It looks like the build could resume at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event or soon after.

There are a few opponents who could step up to the OTC heading into The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman could appear to deliver a message to a top star regarding Reigns’ will to face them at WrestleMania.

Either way, WWE will hope to build a top rivalry for the Undisputed Tribal Chief as he is among the top names in the industry.

Check out four potential opponents for Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. Solo Sikoa could get another top match

The rivalry between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns has been going on since last year. Sikoa took over The Bloodline, and the rivalry ended on RAW’s Netflix premiere when the OTC defeated his former Enforcer.

Sikoa is still tied to The Bloodline, and that could prompt Roman to return for one final match with his former Enforcer. The two men could agree to battle one final time to take control of The Bloodline at WrestleMania 41.

This match may not be as big as some of the other matches on this list. However, it would make sense for Roman Reigns to go after Solo Sikoa one final time to end his time with any of the Bloodline members.

#3. Seth Rollins has the best ongoing storyline with The OTC

Seth Rollins looked to eliminate Roman Reigns at the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. The Visionary was partially successful in doing what he had planned but was also eliminated in the process.

Rollins attacked Reigns and injured him after the two men were eliminated. The angle added a lot more heat between them and wrote another chapter in their long-running rivalry.

WWE fans could get another blockbuster contest between the two former world champions at The Showcase of The Immortals. It would be another match for fans to look out for as it would be big enough to headline the show without any titles being on the line.

#2. Drew McIntyre is hoping to score a win over Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre has been targeting Roman Reigns and his Bloodline for some time in WWE. He set out to dismantle the OG Bloodline members but only succeeded in getting the better of Sami Zayn.

Jey Uso has defeated McIntyre while Jimmy has also humiliated him. However, the storyline could pick up after the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Drew could directly target a returning Reigns on an episode of RAW or SmackDown after the Chamber PLE. He could Claymore the OTC to reignite their rivalry.

The Scottish Warrior could finally get his hands on Roman Reigns once again after hunting him for months. The two stars could have a high-profile contest at The Grandest Stage of Them All where Mcintyre could finally score the win.

#1. CM Punk could take on the OTC at WWE WrestleMania 41

One of the biggest rivalries waiting to happen is between CM Punk and Roman Reigns. The two WWE stars joined forces at Survivor Series: WarGames, but things fell apart for them during the Men’s Royal Rumble Match when Punk eliminated Reigns.

The rivalry could begin following Elimination Chamber after Paul Heyman appears to lay down the challenge on behalf of the OTC. Punk and Heyman could share a few good promo segments before Roman Reigns ultimately returns.

This could turn out to be the rivalry of the year as both top men could put on some great matches without the need for any titles to be on the line. WWE could even book a Triple Threat match for WrestleMania 41 between Punk, Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

While the plan for the Triple Threat Match may be on the table, a singles match could be more impactful and keep doors for some future contests open.

