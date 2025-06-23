4 opponents for Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions if LA Knight is ruled out

LA Knight again felt the wrath of Seth Rollins' group on the last episode of SmackDown. The two sides have already cost each other important matches in pursuit of spots in both the Money in the Bank ladder match and the King of the Ring tournament.

Rollins captured the Money in the Bank case thanks to blatant interference from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Both men laid waste to the field of competitors to ensure The Visionary would grab the coveted briefcase.

This has led to Knight costing Breakker and Reed from advancing in the King of the Ring tournament. The Megastar had words with Paul Heyman, ending with a stark warning from The Wiseman.

Reed and Breakker ended up destroying The Megastar in the ring. The next four WWE stars could oppose Seth Rollins if LA Knight is ruled out.

#4. Penta has been in the middle of Rollins' wrath

Penta is one of the fan favorites who's been embroiled in feuds with RAW's top factions. He did his time against the Judgment Day and El Grande Americano.

Rollins' group has attacked anyone who has gotten in their way of ruling over WWE. This included costing Penta a chance to win the Money in the Bank contract.

With the popular Luchador lacking a defined adversary at the moment, he could step in for Knight if Rollins was supposed to face the Megastar at Night of Champions.

#3. Cody Rhodes rekindles his rivalry with Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will battle each other many more times in the future. Rhodes is the bubble gum babyface of this generation, taking the baton from John Cena.

The American Nightmare could advance to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament to face his friend and mentor, Randy Orton. Since Rhodes stood in Rollins' way last week, it could come back to haunt him.

Rollins and his faction could cost the former Undisputed WWE Champion from advancing to the finals of the tournament. This would set up a blockbuster match between the two in Saudi Arabia.

#2. Jey Uso has stood in Seth Rollins' way

Like many others, Jey Uso has been a target of Seth Rollins and his new alliance. Jey was World Heavyweight Champion as the group started to take shape. He even defended the title against Rollins on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

That's when Bron Breakker joined The Architect's side. He's no longer the World Heavyweight Champion but is still in the group's crosshairs. The Yeet Master advanced to the King of the Ring semifinals at the expense of Bronson Reed.

Shoving Jey right back into a feud with Gunther would be a huge step backward. They've fought enough times already.

While many fans loved seeing Jey overcome Gunther, the feuds and his title reign were among the more forgettable in recent history. Pivoting to battle Rollins would keep him in a top face spot on RAW.

#1. Sami Zayn has a hero complex

While Jey Uso has been the top face on RAW for the last seven months, Sami Zayn has been the one sticking his nose into danger whenever it presented itself. He saved Jey multiple times, but the favor wasn't repaid equally.

Zayn was even the first person who stood up to Rollins' group after it stamped out Roman Reigns and CM Punk. They offered him a spot and an out, but he opted to die on his sword.

Since he predictably lost to Randy Orton in the King of the Ring tournament, Sami could battle Seth Rollins at Night of Champions.

The Underdog of the Underground is extremely popular in the area, so getting him onto the card against one of WWE's top heels would benefit everyone.

