4 people who could get involved in Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to take place tomorrow night on the USA Network. According to a report from WrestleTix from a few weeks ago, under 5,000 fans are expected for the event, a dramatic drop from most recent shows. That number almost certainly has increased since then, however.

The show is looking to be a big one too. Sami Zayn is set to battle Drew McIntyre, plus a handful of tag team matches have been announced. Additionally, Jey Uso is scheduled to go one-on-one with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The bout is a big one for Jey. He last challenged for a world title when battling Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but ultimately came up short thanks to interference. He hopes to finally step out on his own by defeating Rollins for the coveted title on RAW.

Of course, World Wrestling Entertainment, and pro wrestling in general, is often littered with interference. There's a strong chance that such a big match being given away for free on television means it won't end without hijinks. This article will look at a handful of stars who could end up getting involved in the bout.

Below are four people who could get involved in Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso on WWE RAW.

#4. Randy Orton could say goodbye to WWE RAW by hitting Jey with the RKO

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He first broke onto the main roster scene in 2002, and quickly found himself in Evolution. From there, he went on to become the youngest World Heavyweight Champion, and later won 14 world titles in total.

While The Viper was away from WWE for a year and a half due to injury, he returned at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. He has since signed with Friday Night SmackDown full-time. That doesn't mean he may not say goodbye to RAW with one last appearance, however.

Orton's reason for going to SmackDown is to get revenge on The Bloodline. While he and Jey Uso are seemingly cool, Randy may show up to the red brand and hit Uso with an RKO, for the sake of closure. This would be revenge for Jey's role in The Bloodline's assault of The Viper last year.

#3. Drew McIntyre doesn't want Jey Uso as champion

Expand Tweet

While Randy Orton is hunting The Bloodline, he's far from the only star to still hold a grudge against the group. One of the best examples of somebody holding onto a grudge and seemingly being unable to let it go is former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath has let bitterness over his failure to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year overwhelm him. He blames many for his failure to win, but Jey Uso has been receiving the brunt of Drew's verbal outspokenness.

McIntyre flipped out when he discovered Jey had a title shot before he could receive another one. As a result, Drew may interfere in the match, either to attack both men, or to simply make sure that Jey Uso doesn't win the coveted World Heavyweight Championship.

#2. Jimmy Uso could cost his twin a major victory

Jimmy Uso on SmackDown

Jey Uso was part of The Bloodline for several years. He has also been in a tag team known as The Usos for over a decade. Above all that, he is Jimmy's twin brother. Despite all of that history, things went south between the brothers in WWE.

Main Event Jey Uso was manipulated and emotionally abused by Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline, including Jimmy. Once Jey fled to WWE RAW to avoid his brother, Jimmy followed, once even attacking his twin, and costing Jey tag team gold.

The same could happen on RAW. Jimmy Uso could show up and make sure that his twin doesn't win the coveted World Heavyweight Championship. The last thing the arrogant Jimmy likely wants would be for his own twin to reach such a high level, and prove that Jey never needed Jimmy to succeed.

#1. CM Punk could make a statement

CM Punk on RAW

CM Punk is back in WWE and it still has many people absolutely shocked. The Straight Edge Superstar made his return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 to a massive reaction from the Chicago crowd.

From there, Punk appeared on WWE RAW and teased what his future looks like in the company. For now, he remains a free agent, but given that Randy Orton signed with SmackDown, Punk may very well end up being a star of the red brand moving forward. This is exciting for most, but Seth Rollins seemed rather unhappy with Punk's comeback.

As a result, the former world champion may decide to make his presence known, and shockingly cost Seth the title. This would shake things up, give Jey his first major singles title, and set up The Visionary vs. The Best In The World.