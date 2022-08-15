4 former WWE Tag Teams that should reunite after Hit Row 

It's a strange, yet exciting time for WWE fans. With Vince McMahon now gone, there is a sense of hope among WWE fans that things will significantly change. Now that we have seen several former WWE Superstars make surprise returns, that hope seems to be materializing each week.

On a recent episode of Smackdown, we saw Hit Row make their return to the company. This return may not be the one many fans were anticipating, but it still excites the fan base and gives them hope that more former tag teams will follow shortly.

Which tag team are you looking forward to seeing make a comeback? Today, we take a look at some of the former WWE duo's that could make an immediate impact, in the event of a surprise return.

#4 The Ascension

The Ascension was one of NXT's first powerhouse teams!

Some fans may not immediately think of The Ascension as one of the top tag teams that should be welcomed back to the company. However, if you go back and look at how successful they were early on, and how significant they were to the massive success NXT experienced in their infancy, you would understand why they deserve a comeback and a chance to shine under Triple H.

Viktor and Konnor cut their teeth in WWE back in 2011, as members of the old FCW roster. They were initially created as a faction with four members, but that only lasted a short time until Viktor and Konnor competed strictly as a tag team.

The Ascension was one of the most dominant tag teams of the early NXT era. They defeated Corey Graves and Adrian Neville during an October 2013 edition of NXT TV to become the newly crowned NXT Tag Team Champions. They would hold onto those titles for nearly a full year before dropping the belts and ultimately moving up to the main roster.

Once The Ascension jumped to the main roster, expectations were high. Unfortunately, their run on the main roster was less than thrilling. The duo were relegated to a comedic act, and things never really got much better from there. Towards the end of 2019, Viktor and Konnor were released from WWE, ending a nearly ten-year run with the company.

#3 MizDow (The Miz & Damian Sandow)

I am good with any reason to get Damien Sandow back in WWE!

Damian Sandow was one of the most underrated and underutilized WWE Superstars of all time. His early days as the 'intellectual savior of the masses' was one of the most entertaining storylines in recent memory. Unfortunately, Sandow fell into mid-card obscurity and never really recovered.

During his time with WWE, Sandow was paired with The Miz in what at first seemed like a very odd match. However, this turned into something magical. Sandow was essentially The Miz's doppelganger. Sandow would finish The Miz's sentences, Copy his speech, and word-for-word as he was talking. It was an amazing time to be a WWE fan, thanks in part to the performances by The Miz and Sandow.

On May 6, 2016, Damian Sandow was released by WWE. This did not sit well with the WWE Universe, nor was it popular in the WWE locker room. Several WWE Superstars took to social media to express their displeasure at Sandow's release. Sandow wrestled for NWA under the name 'Aron Stevens' before announcing his retirement earlier this year.

It will be interesting to see if the new guard in WWE can lure him back out of retirement for one more run.

#2 Enzo and Big Cass

These two "Certified G's" should be back in WWE ASAP!

In mid-2018, Enzo and Big Cass found themselves in an alliance where they began referring to themselves as "the realest guys in the room." This unlikely duo was an immediate hit with NXT fans and their popularity shot through the roof.

After a successful run in NXT, Enzo and Cass were drafted to the RAW roster in July 2016. Much like their time in NXT, the WWE Universe was in love with Enzo and Big Cass. Enzo had charisma and superior verbal skills, while Big Cass possessed a size and monstrous in-ring presence. Together, they were a very dangerous tag team.

Unfortunately, WWE's creative brains decided to split Enzo and Cass about a year into their main roster runs. This decision ruined both Superstars and they never recovered. Enzo and Big Cass were released in 2018.

#1 The Wyatt Family

Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, and Bray Wyatt together once again.

One of the most controversial cuts in WWE history came in the summer of 2021 when Bray Wyatt was released. Wyatt became one of the top wrestlers in the entire world during the later years of his WWE career. His time as the leader of The Wyatt Family.

In 2012, The Wyatt Family was officially born with Bray Wyatt and Eli Cottonwood being the original members. Cottonwood was eventually replaced by Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, and later on, they were joined by Braun Strowman. The Wyatt Family dominated the WWE roster and became one of the most revered and successful factions of all time. In 2014 at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, The Wyatt Family defeated The Shield in an instant classic bout.

Tragically, the wrestling world lost Luke Harper on December 26, 2020, when he passed away unexpectedly at the age of 41. Harper was working for AEW at the time under the name "Brodie Lee."

Braun Strowman has since teamed up with EC3 to start their new wrestling promotion called Control Your Narrative (CYN). Rowan has been working around the world, taking bookings from various independent promotions. Bray has remained rather quiet since his WWE release. While he has posted a few cryptic messages on social media, he has not mentioned his status in the wrestling industry.

Which tag team are you looking forward to seeing make a comeback?

