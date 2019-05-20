4 Possible directions for AJ Styles after Money in the Bank 2019

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.24K // 20 May 2019, 16:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AJ Styles

This year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view featured several ups and downs and was full of major surprises. With Brock Lesnar winning the Money in the Bank briefcase and Bayley capturing the SmackDown Live Women's Championship, the night was certainly filled with astonishing results that the WWE Universe weren't expecting.

Nonetheless, one of the major highlights of an eventful evening in Hartford was the Universal Championship match between current champion Seth Rollins and challenger AJ Styles. Prior to heading into this match, there was a lot of expectations on both of these men and as expected, the two men delivered on the big stage with a match full of high-flying back-and-forth action.

On Styles' behalf, this was indeed the very first time 'The Phenomenal One' challenged for the Universal Championship and despite failing in his first attempt, the former two-time WWE Champion won the hearts of the WWE Universe, as usual.

With Styles now all set to move on by putting this loss behind him, the majority of the WWE Universe isn't really sure what 'The Phenomenal One' is going to be doing next. Will he challenge Rollins to a rematch? Or will he set his sights on a different championship?

Let us take a look at all the possibilities for AJ Styles following Money in the Bank:

#4. A rematch with Seth Rollins

AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins was amazing!

As aforementioned, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins put an instant classic at Money in the Bank in their very first ever clash in a WWE ring. With Styles and Rollins exceeding all expectations, there is certainly no doubt in the fact that fans definitely wouldn't mind seeing the two men go at it once again.

Therefore, a rematch between Styles and Rollins in the foreseeable future will once again put the fans on the edge of their seats and is something the WWE Universe wouldn't mind seeing at all. So, yeah, bring on Styles vs Rollins II.

1 / 4 NEXT