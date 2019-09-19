4 Possible feuds for Kane after his recent return to WWE

Kane made his return to WWE TV this week

In the aftermath of this week's NXT live debut on the USA Network, I certainly think it's safe to say that WWE in overall had a great week following two back-to-back awesome episodes of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live, respectively.

However, in general, this week's RAW witnessed the return of the mayor of Knox County, Kane, who came back to a grand ovation from the WWE Universe and helped Universal Champion Seth Rollins fend off another beatdown from The O.C. But, the show eventually ended with The Devil's Favorite Demon falling victim to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Kane's intentions of saving Seth Rollins are still unknown and a majority of the WWE Universe are still wondering what the actual reason could be behind his surprise return to RAW. With The Fiend set to face Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, a feud between the former and The Devil's Favorite Demon is out of the question right now and with that being said, here are five opponents whom I feel could engage into a feud with Kane upon his return to WWE.

#4 AJ Styles

AJ Styles has been a dominant US Champion so far

As seen on RAW this week, upon Kane's return to WWE TV, the former world champion took out the entire O.C. all by himself by handing out chokeslams to the trio of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows. Styles, who is currently on the back of a successful title defense over Cedric Alexander from Clash of Champions, will be in need of a fresh title challenger and having him feud against a veteran like Kane over the US Title would help in establishing The Phenomenal One's US Title reign.

On the other hand, Kane himself has never won the United States Championship and having him challenge for the US Title at this stage of his career would definitely be something exciting to watch.

